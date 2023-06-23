This multi-sensory digital exhibition is celebrating a range of culture

A new digital art exhibition where people can learn about First Nations history and culture is set to launch in Melbourne.





More than 500 artworks from Indigenous artists will be displayed at The Lume on Friday in a ground-breaking showcase that fuses the world's oldest culture with cutting-edge technology.



Co-curator of the exhibit Wayne Quilliam, an award-winning Indigenous photographer, hopes the celebration of First Nations art and music will spark meaningful conversations and ultimately bring people together.





"This is something that we created not only for all Australians but for the world," Mr Quilliam said.





"Some people have mentioned to me in the past that they want to know more about Indigenous culture but they're afraid to, so this show can be a catalyst for change, for people to be able to walk in and really absorb who we are in a non-confrontational way."



Mr Quilliam, who has documented significant Indigenous events over the last 20 years including the national apology, is currently working on the 'yes' campaign trail.





He said while he was initially on the fence about voting yes for an Indigenous Voice to parliament, he now fully supports the idea.





"I've worked on so many campaigns and projects so at first I wondered whether things would actually change," he said.





"In the past, once the government changed everything that we created went out the door and we had to start at the beginning.



"This time, we get the opportunity to ensure that it doesn't matter which government is in, we will have that Voice."





The multi-sensory gallery spans 3000 square metres and has projections four storeys high.





It is set to a score of First Nations music from legendary artists such as Yothu Yindi, Archie Roach and Gurrumul, composer William Barton as well as emerging musicians Alice Skye and Baker Boy.





The Lume Melbourne is owned and operated by Grande Experiences, which also runs Museo Leonardo da Vinci in Italy.

