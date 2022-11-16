Secret racist recordings of Qld police come as no surprise to First Nations people

Warning: this article contains distressing themes and examples of racism.





Queensland police officers who featured in "truly abhorrent" recordings using derogatory terms have been condemned by authorities and justice advocates.





The comments can be heard in audio recordings leaked to The Guardian by a watch house officer. The whistle-blower also submitted them to the state commission into police responses to domestic and family violence.





Advertisement

The recordings feature members of Queensland Police Service (QPS) in Brisbane watch house holdings cells discussing beating and burying Black people, and raising fears that Australia "will be f***ing taken over" by religious and ethnic minorities.





They also refer to a Black detainee as "a gorilla in the mist", and jokes are made about a female Indigenous detainee who "won't give you a f***ing blowjob".





The matter was assessed by QPS' ethical standards command and was referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission.





It's understood that those speaking are yet to be identified.



'Not surprised' at recordings

Following condemnation by state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll apologised for the comments, describing them as “truly abhorrent” and that there were processes in place to investigate the incidents.





However, Institute for Collaborative Race Research Director Kevin Yow Yeh said he believed the recordings were an accurate reflection of the state's police force.





“It’s very common for QPS to have this kind of commentary coming out of their workplace," he said.





"This is who they are."



The Wakka Wakka and South Sea Islander man, who has worked in youth justice, said he had witnessed similar behaviour.





“I'm not surprised that the secret recordings have been released about some of the racialised commentary,” he said.





The whistle-blower who released the recordings says he complained internally about the recordings. However, he felt they had not been taken seriously and claims to have suffered retaliation for speaking up.





QPS confirmed he is no longer in the force and that his exit did not relate to the leak.



Commissioner's future in doubt

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll is trying to remain in her job despite multiple scandals. Source: AAP / Darren England The publication of the recordings, along with the pending release of a final report of the state inquiry into the QPS' responses to domestic violence next week, has drawn questions about the leadership of Commissioner Carroll.





"I am hoping to survive. I actually believe that I am the person to take this organisation forward," she said after being asked whether she would stay in the position following the report's release.





“I do believe I’m in the right position … I have had extensive experience in reform, and I have commenced extensive reform, and it is incredibly important to take that forward.”



READ MORE Whistleblower cop criticises Queensland police culture after death in custody

Mr Yow Yeh said he has little faith an inquiry or Royal Commission into racism within the QPS would do much.





“Do I believe external investigations should happen into racism in the police service? Absolutely. Am I confident that any positive change will come from it? Well, history shows that not a lot comes from these inquiries and investigations,” he said.



