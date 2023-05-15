Torres Strait man's death in custody disclosed at Yoorrook commission

Another Indigenous man has died in Victorian custody, the state's corrections minister confirmed as he formally apologised on behalf of the government.





The 70-year-old Torres Strait Islander man died in hospital last week, Minister Enver Erdogan told the Yoorrook Justice Commission on Monday.





His death means there have been 34 deaths in Victorian custody since the 1991 royal commission, including 24 deaths in correction facilities.



Mr Erdogan confirmed the news in a statement to the commission, saying he would not disclose the man's name due to the family's wishes.





The minister also apologised for the state's role in Indigenous deaths in custody.





He noted most deaths were the result of critical failings in the state's institutions.





"We must all do better," Mr Erdogan said.





Yoorrook chair Eleanor Bourke thanked the minister for his apology but said it wasn't enough to just acknowledge the trauma that has been caused.





"We need change," she told the commission.





"We need a justice system that lives up to its name."



