Justice

Veronica Nelson died in custody after pleading for help. Now her partner is suing for compensation

Percy Lovett says the Victorian government and four others were negligent in their treatment of Ms Nelson, whose death has caused him mental harm.

VERONICA NELSON DEATH INQUEST

Veronica Nelson's partner Percy Lovett (right) has filed a civil suit in the Supreme Court. Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

Veronica Nelson's long-term partner has launched a wrongful death lawsuit against the state of Victoria and four others, alleging her death in custody breached human rights.

The Gunditjmara Dja Dja Wurrung Wiradjuri Yorta Yorta woman, 37, was found dead in her cell at Dame Phyllis Frost Centre in January 2020 after making repeated calls for help.
Family of Veronica Nelson remember her kindness, intelligence ahead of inquest

She had been arrested three days earlier on suspicion of shoplifting and was denied bail. An inquest last year was told
she made more than a dozen calls to prison guards for help on the night she died
.

Ms Nelson's partner of 20 years, Percy Lovett, has filed a civil claim in the Supreme Court against five parties including the state of Victoria, Corrections Victoria, the Department of Justice and Community Safety, Justice Health's executive director and contractor Correct Care Australasia.

He is seeking aggravated and exemplary damages, and a court declaration that the five defendants breached the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act 2008.

He has alleged Ms Nelson's death was "caused or contributed to by the negligence, breach of statutory duty and/or wrongful acts or omissions of the defendants, jointly or severally", court documents reveal.
Prison nurse watched movie before Veronica Nelson died

Mr Lovett has claimed all five defendants held a duty to prevent him from suffering mental harm.

"It was reasonably foreseeable that the plaintiff would suffer mental harm and/or injury in the event of the death of Nelson," he alleges, in documents filed by the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service.

The defendants' failure to adequately investigate Ms Nelson's death had caused or contributed to his injury, he has further alleged.

"As a result of the negligence, breach of statutory duty, and/or wrongful acts or omissions of the defendants, the plaintiff has suffered injury, loss and damage," the writ stated.

The state government, Corrections Victoria and Correct Care Australasia have all been contacted for their response.
Racism hard to discount as a factor in Veronica Nelson's death, inquest hears

2 min read
Published 9 January 2023 at 4:35pm
Source: AAP

