Voice to correct the legacy of 'unfairness and discrimination' says Linda Burney

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney has said establishing the Indigenous Voice to Parliament will help correct past wrongs.





"Despite inhabiting this land for more than 60,000 years, we have no place in the constitution," she said in pre-prepared remarks to an Indigenous advocacy dinner in Canberra.





"It's like we never existed. Never mattered. Never counted.





Advertisement

" In 1967 we were counted (in the constitution) , today we seek to be heard."





Ms Burney said respect and consultation with Indigenous communities would lead to better outcomes, and help correct the legacy of "unfairness and discrimination".





"We all want to see Australia be the best place in the world to live," she said.



The minister said the "yes" campaign needed to ensure communities were educated about the proposed changes ahead of the vote.





"There are many Australians that have never voted in a referendum and there are many Australians that do not know what our constitution is," she said.





Ms Burney said the Voice, which would establish an advisory body to parliament for laws affecting Indigenous Australians , would not hold any veto powers over legislation.





But people campaigning for an Indigenous voice to parliament still don't know whether they'll get public funding, while they probably won't be allowed to secure financial backing from overseas.



READ MORE Prime Minister says truth-telling should be part of classroom curriculum

Federal funding for Yes and No campaigns yet to be decided

The Albanese government has promised to hold a referendum on the Indigenous voice within the next three years.





But no decision has been made about whether both sides of the debate will receive government money.





"We are working really hard and there's deliberations now within government as to what the arrangement should be," Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus told the National Press Club on Wednesday.





Mr Dreyfus said any money coming from overseas would be concerning.



Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus at the National Press Club in Canberra, Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Mick Tsikas "I can't think of a reason why there should be overseas funding permitted or campaigning in this referendum," he said.





The "yes" campaign was given a slight boost this week after Greens senator Lidia Thorpe confirmed she would not campaign against the voice.





Ther DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara woman has previously branded the referendum a "waste of money" and argued constitutional change was not needed to secure a treaty with First Nations people, which she considers the higher priority.





"Now is the time to have some ambition and make a tangible difference in the lives of First Nations people. Let's get it done," she posted to Twitter.

