Suspected mass food poisoning at Aboriginal languages conference

Unconfirmed reports state that multiple guests were hospitalised, with some requiring resuscitation.

An exterior view of the crowne plaza hotel, with shaded outdoor eating areas in front.

The Crowne Plaza Terrigal. Dozens of quests took ill after attending a gala dinner at the hotel's restaurant. Source: AAP / JENNIFER CHAPMAN/AAPIMAGE

A gathering of Aboriginal language educators on the Central Coast has ended with a number of attendees hospitalised after a case of suspected food poisoning at their hotel.

Participants of the Aboriginal Languages Trust conference attended a gala dinner last Wednesday at the restaurant of the Crowne Plaza Terrigal.

Gamilaraay Yuwaalaraay man Ted Fields told NITV his partner Michelle O'Leary became violently ill just 20 minutes after dinner.

"She was in the bathroom of the motel room heaving," he said.

"I nursed her all the next day... [Thursday] afternoon she started complaining of it being more serious."

Mr Fields called paramedics, who transported Ms O'Leary to Gosford Hospital.

"I'd come up to the hospital, and while I was in the car park all of a sudden I got really ill.

"The doctor said to get triaged and they wheeled me straight through."

'They were wheeling Blackfullas into E.D'

Headshots of Michelle and Ted smiling in a leafy area and wearing black t-shirts with the logo "Uraah Innovations & cultural services" and a gum leaf
Michelle O'Leary and Ted Fields were both hospitalised after a gala dinner at the Crowne Plaza Terrigal.
The number of attendees taken ill is unconfirmed but some people on social media have said there had been dozens of cases.

Speaking to NITV from Gosford Hospital, where he is still a patient, Mr Fields, 51, said he witnessed multiple attendees being admitted.

"[Ambulances] started banking up. From about 8:30pm right through till... 1am, they were just wheeling Blackfullas into E.D. down there."

"I think there's about seven on this ward where we are now," he said.

Some of those affected became seriously ill, with one older man requiring resuscitiation upon presentation to the emergency department. As a type 2 diabetic, Mr Fields' condition was also a concern for hospital staff.

"I was very scared," he said.

Investigation underway

Mr Fields said the Trust was required to extend the stay of their hospitalised guests at the hotel, as they were incapable of removing their items from their rooms.

Other guests staying at the hotel were advised on Sunday morning that the hotel's restaurant was closed.

In a statement to NITV, NSW Health confirmed an investigation into the incident is underway.

"Aboriginal Languages Trust is aware of a number of cases of a gastro-like illness in people who attended a two-day conference held at a Terrigal venue on Wednesday.

"NSW Health is urgently investigating the situation to identify the cause of illness, in collaboration with the NSW Food Authority."

Crowne Plaza Terrigal has been contacted for comment.
Published 5 December 2022 at 12:31pm, updated 5 December 2022 at 1:33pm
By Dan Butler
