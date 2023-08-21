Country

Explainer

EXPLAINER: Where does the phrase 'Always Was, Always Will Be' come from?

It's an important reminder that First Nations peoples have occupied and cared for this land for over 65,000 years.

always was 3.jpg
We hear the words in Welcomes to, and Acknowledgements of, Country. We hear them at protests and gatherings. We hear the words come out of the mouths of our Uncles and Aunties; our trailblazers.

Always Was, Always Will Be is not just a slogan on a T-shirt and it's not just a chant. It's the truth.

When we say those five words, we make it known that we are still here, still strong.
always was 1.jpg
The phrase has been chanted during protests. Source: Coffin Birth, Charlotte Allingham

The origin of Always Was, Always Will Be

According to the Australian Museum
, the phrase was born out of the 1980s Aboriginal land rights movement in far-western New South Wales.

The late Barkandji man Uncle William Bates was at the forefront of that movement, leading protests for the rights and land of his people.

Uncle William once told his father, "It's not your land anymore, whitefellas own it."

"No, they only borrowed it; it always was, and always will be Aboriginal land," his father Uncle Jim Bates replied.

As the first Aboriginal Legal Service field officer hired in Far West NSW in 1974, Uncle William rallied together communities and land councils to pool funds and start buying back Traditional lands.

Alongside other staunch activists, Uncle William's advocacy saw the first national park in NSW returned to Traditional Owners.
READ MORE

Always Was, Always Will Be announced as 2020 NAIDOC theme

Uncle William Bates.jpg
The late Uncle William Bates (Barkandji) talks to a group of people at the Weinteriga Station opening after it was purchased by the Traditional Owners, 1985. Source: Bates family, The Australian Museum

The meaning of Always Was, Always Will Be

Always Was Always Will references the enduring custodianship First Nations people have with the land, and challenges the notion of terra nullius.

During protests and rallies, the call of "Always Was, Always Will Be" receives the staunch answer: "Aboriginal land."

The phrase serves as an important reminder that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have occupied and cared for this land for over 65,000 years.

Laura McBride, First Nations director at the Australian Museum, says that it is an affirmation that
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the first on this continent and that their sovereignty has never been ceded.


"It continues to respond to the lack of recognition of First Nations sovereignty that is at the core of much of this nation’s structural inequalities and marginalisation," the Wailwan Kooma woman writes.
READ MORE

Do you know what Aboriginal land you're on today?

Share
2 min read
Published 21 August 2023 4:23pm
By Bronte Charles
Source: NITV

Share this with family and friends

Popular stories

Taree arrest web Hero.jpg

NSW Police are investigating after shocking footage emerges of an Aboriginal teen's arrest

Justice

kennedy.png

Living Black just scooped an award for reporting on Western Australia's 'cultural genocide'

In the Community

LIDIA THORPE PRESS CLUB

Lidia Thorpe is calling for the referendum to be scrapped

Politics

VOICE TO PARLIAMENT PANEL SYDNEY

Govt releases first dedicated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander action plan to end domestic violence

Justice

Australian Aboriginal leader Warren Mundine speaks at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

The No campaign has dropped volunteers for making 'racist' comments

Federal Politics

young boys in school uniform stand before a minivan amongst an outdoor scene

This Wiradjuri-made school program is helping these boys connect to their identity

In the Community

A sign reading 'coroner's court'

Yolngu woman was removed from domestic violence support before she was killed by her partner

Justice

PAULINE HANSON VIDEO STILLS WEB HEADER.jpg

One Nation accused of pushing misinformation in edited viral video

Politics