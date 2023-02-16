Ben Graetz was bullied for being different growing up in Darwin. Now he's presenting on the world stage

Ben Graetz is used to cracking glass ceilings.





This year he's making history: the performer and cultural leader is a Creative Director of Sydney World Pride, the first time the global event has been held down under.





In the role, he'll be putting a spotlight on First Nations queer culture throughout the program of the festival.



READ MORE Inside the invisible world of early Indigenous LGBTI Mardi Gras activism

It's the ultimate vindication for the Malak Malak Iwaidja Badu Island man, who says that he stood out from a young age, which did not always invite positive responses.





"I always knew growing up that there was something different about me compared to other people, and particularly other boys," he said.





"It was really hard at school because I was very effeminate looking, very androgynous. I always got teased for being like a girl. Whereas now, I use that to my advantage."



Fighting expectations, finding community

Growing up in Darwin in the late 70s was a challenging time he says, as being gay was associated with HIV/AIDS and ads featuring the grim reaper were everywhere.





There was also an expectation in smaller towns for boys to be sporty. When he reflects on his own family, he remembers feeling some pressure to conform and follow in the footsteps of his older brother who played sports at the representative level.





"I think my dad always wanted me to be like that. And I just didn't want to be like that," he said.



READ MORE Steven Oliver opens up about coming out to his family

"He wanted his son to do blokey things. But I was much more interested in doing the arts and crafts and the creative stuff, which I think frustrated him at times."





He found his tribe when he followed his creative dreams instead, attending Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, and NIDA to study acting.





He connected with other Aboriginal creatives such as Steven Oliver (Black Comedy) and Constantina Bush, and after settling in the 'queer Mecca' of Sydney in the late 90s also met Bangarra and NAISDA artists Lydia Miller and Pauline Clegg.



Stepping out

When Ben came out as drag queen Miss Ellaneous on his 25th birthday, it was a pivotal moment which saw him embody what was closest to his heart.





He had been inspired by, and come to love, the artform through seeing queens such as Tiwi Sistagirl Crystal Love and Maori performer Tess Tickle up on stage.





"They're not giving a shit. And, I mean they're so glamorous, and just having fun. And I was really inspired by that," Graetz says.



Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander drag entertainers at Miss First Nation. Source: AAP It was a creative balm that was needed after discovering that the acting industry was not ready for him yet.





"The reality hit that the industry is not ready for Black people, and they don't have the Black stories and they don't know how to look after Black people," he explained.





"When you're also questioning your sexuality, and the industry is wanting you to hide [that]... It's very challenging."



READ MORE After Rupaul: how Indigenous queens are keeping drag radical

The second coming

Miss Ellaneous addresses guests during the Sydney WorldPride Program Launch at Bondi Beach in November. Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage The creative director has since become a trailblazer in the Indigenous and LGBTQI+ arts scene, establishing unique offerings like First Nations arts festival ‘Garrmalang’ and the now iconic ‘Miss First Nation’, a stellar drag competition for Indigenous performers .





He has also performed back in his hometown many times, and says that introducing Miss Ellaneous to his extended family was almost like a second 'coming out'.





His father has now seen him perform, and understands what his career is about.



It was a lot of fear-based thinking around what he has seen on television... it's the same as racism.

"His biggest fear was to make sure you get a real job, so you're secure," he said.





"It's just been really a big education, even coming out to him... I tell people it's one of the hardest things I've had to do, but also one of the greatest things.





"He gets to understand it by [me sharing my] lived experience [and] that shifts his perception."





"Before that, it was a lot of fear-based thinking around what he has seen on television or what he's heard.





"It's the same as racism. The way that we shift people is by actually connecting as human beings and seeing that 'Oh, we're actually the same and it's actually not what am I afraid of.'"



First Nations fiesta for World Pride

With a massive program taking place over February and March, Mr Graetz said that bringing World Pride to life has been years in the making and a huge honour.





The First Nations gala night will take over the Sydney Opera House and features performers such as Jessica Mauboy, Electric Fields, Deborah Cheetham and The Merindas.





Carriageworks will also be home to a six-day takeover of queer First Nations artists, exhibitions and foods.



