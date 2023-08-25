Yes or No: AEC urges voters to write their answer in the referendum

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has urged people to write either ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ in English when heading to polls for the Voice referendum later this year.





The confusion on how to vote comes after the head of the AEC warned a cross on the ballot paper would not be classed as a valid 'no' vote, however a longstanding rule means a ticks can be counted as a 'yes'.



READ MORE Regional representatives push hard for Voice to Parliament at Garma

Appearing on Sky News, Australian Electoral Commissioner, Tom Rogers, made it clear the preferred method of voting was to write either 'yes' or 'no'.





"Now there are some savings provisions, but I need to be very clear with people – when we look at that, it is likely that a tick will be accepted as a formal vote for yes, but a cross will not be accepted as a formal vote,” he said.





Mr Rogers said the AEC is "spending a lot of time talking to the community about what constitutes a valid vote."





"There will be very clear information on the ballot paper, in the polling place. We’re spending a lot of time on that issue and what we’re trying to do is make sure under the legislation, that when the voter’s intention is clear that those votes are included,” said Mr Rogers.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will announce the date of the referendum in the swing state of South Australia next Wednesday.





For the referendum to succeed it needs an absolute majority, and a majority of states to back it.





It is widely expected to take place on 14 October.

