Yuendumu community grief-stricken as Rolfe refuses questioning

The family of Kumanjayi Walker, who was shot dead by a Northern Territory policeman, have vented their frustration after the officer refused to answer questions at a coronial inquest.





Constable Zachary Rolfe, who shot the teenager three times during a bungled arrest at Yuendumu in 2019, refused to answer certain question due to fears they could expose him to disciplinary action, an option legally available to him.



Mr Walker's mother, Leanne Oldfield, who remains haunted by her son's death, said his choice wasn't fair.





"It's not fair that Rolfe doesn't get to answer," she said.





"He was the man that went to Yuendumu. He took [Kumanjayi's] life away, so he needs to tell the truth.





"I really, really miss him. I am still hurting inside, I cry when I think about Kumanjayi."



14 categories of questions refused

The 31-year-old officer was summoned to give evidence on Wednesday at the Alice Springs inquest into Walker's death, but invoked the penalty privilege when counsel assisting Peggy Dwyer questioned him about a racist text message sent to another officer.





He also claimed privilege over questions about the night he killed Mr Walker, his alleged excessive use of force and other racist, sexist and homophobic messages found on his phone.





All told, he declined to answer 14 categories of questions and Coroner Elisabeth Armitage temporarily stood him down until after a Supreme Court hearing about whether he can be compelled to give evidence.



The inquest held a yarning circle, so the community could air their key concerns.

'They think he is a hero'

The constable's refusal to answer questions has caused grief and anger not only for Ms Oldfield, but for his entire family and the wider community.





Elder Warren Williams said it was a disappointing day for Mr Walker's family and community.





"The disrespect shown by Zachary Rolfe to continually deny answering questions is offensive after all this time and evidence," the community leader, who is also Mr Walker's grandfather, said.





"We the family are not satisfied. We want the truth."



Derek Williams father, Warren Williams, described the pain that has persisted in the community since Kumanjayi Walker's death. "He needs to give us answers. There shouldn't be any secrets. It makes me really sad. It's not fair," said Steven Marshall, Mr Walker's other grandfather, in a statement





"If it was [an Aboriginal man he] wouldn't get this chance to not tell the truth."





Lottie Robertson called Constable Rolfe a coward and said "he should admit everything he has done".





The grandmother of Mr Walker's partner at the time he died, Rickisha Robertson said avoiding the truth would get the officer "nowhere".





"They think he is a hero," she said.



The Coroner visited key sites in the community, to understand more about Mr Walker's life. "He is guilty of everything he has done ... he needs to answer for it."





Const Rolfe was found not guilty in March of murdering Mr Walker after a five-week Supreme Court trial.





He told the inquest on Wednesday that he resumed working with the NT Police Force in July but was banned from all police stations and is currently on sick leave for the foreseeable future.





The inquest continues on Thursday.

