Aunty Rhoda Roberts AO

Elder in Residence SBS and NITV

Bundjalung nation, Widjabul/Wieybal clan

Aunty Rhoda is an experienced, motivated, and versatile arts executive with a diverse range of international and national industry practice within commercial, community and non-profit organisations, festivals and events. The former Head Of First Nations Programming at the Sydney Opera House, Aunty Rhoda is currently the Curator: Parrtjima Festival, Alice Springs, Festival Director, Boomerang Dreaming Festival, the First Nations Creative Director for the Northern Rivers Performing Arts (NORPA), First Nations Consultant NIDA, and The Elder in Residence SBS and NITV. She is the newly appointed Arts Ambassador and consultant for Voyages Indigenous Tourism. A practicing weaver, actor, producer and director, she continues to work across the creative industries and is a sought-after consultant, speaker and performer in theatre, film, television, and radio.