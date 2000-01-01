Belinda Larymore

Creative Manager

Anēwan

Joining the NITV team 10 years ago and after spending her first few years as a production runner; dubbing, labelling tapes, and working as part of the post-production crew, Belinda has worked her way towards her ideal role as Creative Manager. Belinda is responsible for managing promotional campaign work for the channel including campaigns for all Acquisitions and Commissions, Indigenous News and Current Affairs and Events and Sports programming, as well as managing and creatively overseeing the channel brand’s look and feel.