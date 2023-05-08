Priorities and Planning Manager

In her role, Carrie Henry also leads the Acquisitions and Programming Team with Anusha Duray. Carrie oversees programming and related operations with a key focus on developing content and programming plans that deliver to the Indigenous Content Strategy, the SBS Elevate RAP, as well as the growth of NITV audiences. Carrie has had a multi-faceted career in television across both commercial and public broadcasting. Commencing her career in programming at the Seven Network, she had the opportunity to work on two Olympics, gained a Graduate Diploma in Media Management, and was involved in the launch of digital channels at ABC and SBS. Carrie joined SBS in 2008 as the Deputy Programmer and moved to NITV in April 2016 where she has led the programming team and been integrally involved in developing the relaunch of the NITV schedule in 2022.