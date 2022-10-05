All the speeches from the National NAIDOC 2021 Award Winners

Keri Tamwoy

Person of the Year

My name is Keri Anjimulkan Tamwoy (Woolla) and I am a proud Wik woman everything I am is because of God and my faith in Him.

Hello to Everyone from Aurukun, Wik, Wik Waya and Kugu Country.

Firstly, I would like to acknowledge my People the Wik nations people the owners of the land I come from and I pay my respects to my elders past, present and emerging. Thank you for being an example not only to me but to our children also.

Secondly, I acknowledge all First Nations traditional owners both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and their respective leaders and elders, past, present and emerging. We are here because of their great wisdom and fearlessness, they have started a great work towards self-determination that has been passed on. We are here to make change happen. We are the sons and daughters of champions.

I was humbled to learn of my nomination for this very special NAIDOC award but to be notified that I have been chosen was quite a pleasant surprise for me! Thank you to Fiona Jose, CEO of Cape York Partnership for the nomination.

Who would have thought that a girl from Aurukun would receive such an honour?

I’m a mother and a grandmother and I carry all the hope and determination in this world for my people and I give it 100 per cent.

This award recognises all the people that are unseen and unheard, the ones that work tirelessly fighting injustices that impact on the lives of our people and our communities.

This award honours all the young people who have died tragically by suicide and without cause long before their time but have been forgotten by society. They were unseen and unheard.

This award cries out for all the Indigenous children who have been reported missing and no further attempts have been made to find them, forgotten and silenced parents are still seeking closure in the midst of their heartbreak. The unseen and the unheard.

This award recognises the child that struggles to get to school every day because they have had a rough night at home. The ones that dare to dream and aspire to do great things when they are older. The unseen and the unheard.

I want all little girls to know that they are precious and beautiful and should not be stereotyped because of gender or skin colour.

I want little boys to understand that they are the protectors of women, that they are all little warriors, descendants of kings!

I want to see the youth find their voice and be heard! You are important to us! You are the future! Make a noise, we want you to be seen and heard!

This award recognises the disposed, the dismantled, the dispossessed and the fight to find a place of belonging.

This award remembers my old people, past, present and current, the keepers of songs, stories, dance and culture. Who when they are painted up for ceremonial purposes take my breath away because they are Warriors and it makes me feel proud to be Wik, Wik Waya and Kugu.

This award acknowledges my home of Aurukun, a place that has produced exceptional people, my people. The leaders, the activists, the elders, the advocates, the mothers and fathers. The platform that has been laid for us is too great to ignore!

John Koowarta, Gladys Tybingoompa, Geraldine Kawangka, Gideon Chevathun, Norma Chevathun, Donovan Walmbeng, Bruce Yunkaporta, Francis Yunkaporta, James & Annie Kalkeeyorta, Clive and Neeyum Yunkaporta, Silas & Rebecca Wolmby, Ralph Peinkinna, Ian and Kathleen Peinkinna, Stanley Ngakyunkwokka, Fredrick Kerindun snr, McNaught Ngallametta, Winston Marpoondin, Edwin Koomeeta, Dennie Bowenda, Neville Pootchemunka, Stanley Kalkeeyorta, Mavis Ngallametta, Jonathan Korkatain, Phylis Yunkaporta, Baressa Frazer, Waynead Wolmby, Janine Chevathun.

Each one of these people have played a very vital role in Aurukun. A handful are emerging leaders.

There are many many more who continue to do important work for the betterment of our people.

They are the unseen and the unheard.

Despite our struggles and battles we have achieved great things that I am proud of and will continue to honour my people and our achievements in my everyday life.

I would like to dedicate this award to one of those incredible people, my Mother Alison Woolla, a woman with a heart so huge that it embraced not only her people but all others. A woman born to lead. A woman who led by example, a woman who told her children that Anything is possible, you can be who you want to be, don’t let others tell you that you cannot do it. A woman who told us Education is the key. A woman who created a haven for us and others. While my mother is irreplaceable and her shoes are too big to fill, her legacy lives on.

Thank you for teaching me that we must use our voice to speak for the forgotten, the voiceless, the vulnerable ones, the unseen and the unheard.

Thank you to my Mother Alison for showing me what love and compassion look like and instilling in me the importance of respecting our Elders.

Thank you for showing me how hard but important it is to fight, how lonely and agonisingly frustrating it is but also how very vital it is to keep on at it.

Thank you Mum in showing me how to see and hear what is most important in life.

I humbly receive the NAIDOC Person of the year award on behalf of the unseen and the unheard and I knowledge my people and my Elders, past, present and emerging, they have been my most greatest teachers!

To my closest family members and friends, I thank each and every one of you with a heart full of gratitude for your love and for believing in me. I don’t know what I would do without you all.

To my children, thank you for your unconditional love and support and the strength you all give me to continue the good work. My life is much brighter with you all in it. Continue being good people and help others when it is needed. In this world where you can be anything, choose to be kind.

My children are my wealth and this is what I will leave behind when I go to join my ancestors. This is my contribution to a greater society, one that should be equal and inclusive.

As First Nations peoples it is time to be seen and heard and my challenge to all is this: come learn from us, learn of our cultures and languages, we are many, we may be diverse but we are one in unity.

SEE US and HEAR US!