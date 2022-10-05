All the speeches from the National NAIDOC 2021 Award Winners
Acknowledgements, thank yous and powerful sentiments from First Nations people excelling in their field.
Keri Tamwoy
Person of the Year
My name is Keri Anjimulkan Tamwoy (Woolla) and I am a proud Wik woman everything I am is because of God and my faith in Him.
Hello to Everyone from Aurukun, Wik, Wik Waya and Kugu Country.
Firstly, I would like to acknowledge my People the Wik nations people the owners of the land I come from and I pay my respects to my elders past, present and emerging. Thank you for being an example not only to me but to our children also.
Secondly, I acknowledge all First Nations traditional owners both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and their respective leaders and elders, past, present and emerging. We are here because of their great wisdom and fearlessness, they have started a great work towards self-determination that has been passed on. We are here to make change happen. We are the sons and daughters of champions.
I was humbled to learn of my nomination for this very special NAIDOC award but to be notified that I have been chosen was quite a pleasant surprise for me! Thank you to Fiona Jose, CEO of Cape York Partnership for the nomination.
Who would have thought that a girl from Aurukun would receive such an honour?
I’m a mother and a grandmother and I carry all the hope and determination in this world for my people and I give it 100 per cent.
This award recognises all the people that are unseen and unheard, the ones that work tirelessly fighting injustices that impact on the lives of our people and our communities.
This award honours all the young people who have died tragically by suicide and without cause long before their time but have been forgotten by society. They were unseen and unheard.
This award cries out for all the Indigenous children who have been reported missing and no further attempts have been made to find them, forgotten and silenced parents are still seeking closure in the midst of their heartbreak. The unseen and the unheard.
This award recognises the child that struggles to get to school every day because they have had a rough night at home. The ones that dare to dream and aspire to do great things when they are older. The unseen and the unheard.
I want all little girls to know that they are precious and beautiful and should not be stereotyped because of gender or skin colour.
I want little boys to understand that they are the protectors of women, that they are all little warriors, descendants of kings!
I want to see the youth find their voice and be heard! You are important to us! You are the future! Make a noise, we want you to be seen and heard!
This award recognises the disposed, the dismantled, the dispossessed and the fight to find a place of belonging.
This award remembers my old people, past, present and current, the keepers of songs, stories, dance and culture. Who when they are painted up for ceremonial purposes take my breath away because they are Warriors and it makes me feel proud to be Wik, Wik Waya and Kugu.
This award acknowledges my home of Aurukun, a place that has produced exceptional people, my people. The leaders, the activists, the elders, the advocates, the mothers and fathers. The platform that has been laid for us is too great to ignore!
John Koowarta, Gladys Tybingoompa, Geraldine Kawangka, Gideon Chevathun, Norma Chevathun, Donovan Walmbeng, Bruce Yunkaporta, Francis Yunkaporta, James & Annie Kalkeeyorta, Clive and Neeyum Yunkaporta, Silas & Rebecca Wolmby, Ralph Peinkinna, Ian and Kathleen Peinkinna, Stanley Ngakyunkwokka, Fredrick Kerindun snr, McNaught Ngallametta, Winston Marpoondin, Edwin Koomeeta, Dennie Bowenda, Neville Pootchemunka, Stanley Kalkeeyorta, Mavis Ngallametta, Jonathan Korkatain, Phylis Yunkaporta, Baressa Frazer, Waynead Wolmby, Janine Chevathun.
Each one of these people have played a very vital role in Aurukun. A handful are emerging leaders.
There are many many more who continue to do important work for the betterment of our people.
They are the unseen and the unheard.
Despite our struggles and battles we have achieved great things that I am proud of and will continue to honour my people and our achievements in my everyday life.
I would like to dedicate this award to one of those incredible people, my Mother Alison Woolla, a woman with a heart so huge that it embraced not only her people but all others. A woman born to lead. A woman who led by example, a woman who told her children that Anything is possible, you can be who you want to be, don’t let others tell you that you cannot do it. A woman who told us Education is the key. A woman who created a haven for us and others. While my mother is irreplaceable and her shoes are too big to fill, her legacy lives on.
Thank you for teaching me that we must use our voice to speak for the forgotten, the voiceless, the vulnerable ones, the unseen and the unheard.
Thank you to my Mother Alison for showing me what love and compassion look like and instilling in me the importance of respecting our Elders.
Thank you for showing me how hard but important it is to fight, how lonely and agonisingly frustrating it is but also how very vital it is to keep on at it.
Thank you Mum in showing me how to see and hear what is most important in life.
I humbly receive the NAIDOC Person of the year award on behalf of the unseen and the unheard and I knowledge my people and my Elders, past, present and emerging, they have been my most greatest teachers!
To my closest family members and friends, I thank each and every one of you with a heart full of gratitude for your love and for believing in me. I don’t know what I would do without you all.
To my children, thank you for your unconditional love and support and the strength you all give me to continue the good work. My life is much brighter with you all in it. Continue being good people and help others when it is needed. In this world where you can be anything, choose to be kind.
My children are my wealth and this is what I will leave behind when I go to join my ancestors. This is my contribution to a greater society, one that should be equal and inclusive.
As First Nations peoples it is time to be seen and heard and my challenge to all is this: come learn from us, learn of our cultures and languages, we are many, we may be diverse but we are one in unity.
SEE US and HEAR US!
Pat O’Shane
Lifetime Achievement Award
I am very honoured to be the 2021 Recipient of this NAIDOC Lifetime Achievement Award. In all that I have done in my life’s endeavours, I could never have imagined that I would receive such recognition.
It is all the more special to me because it is an award from our people — our Indigenous people all over Australia.
When I first started in primary school, one of my teachers commented that “Black kids aren’t capable of learning”. And that comment went on throughout my primary education.
My Grade 8 teacher told my father, as I stood beside him, that I “didn’t have the brains to go into high school.” I gritted my teeth and thought to myself, “I’ll show you.” So I sat my state-wide scholarship exam —and you can guess— I passed, earning my scholarship to high school. Further, at the end of my junior year in high school (now Year 10), I also passed the state-wide exams, earning a scholarship to Teachers’ College.
I had always wanted to go to University. Where I got that idea from I don’t know. In any event, our family was literally dirt poor, which my parents continued to remind me, telling me that they simply could not afford to send me to Uni. At the same time they also impressed upon me that my role in life was to make the world a better place for everybody.
I always knew that I was capable of achievement. My parents made me aware, and continuously impressed upon me that I was like anyone else —‘just as good!’— which was just as well, because once I got to Brisbane where the only University in Queensland was located, I became aware that I could attend. So, once a week, every week of term, I and a friend who boarded in the same college, tramped our way along the river to University lectures.
Once I started teaching at Cairns Central State School, I found myself teaching many children from Yarrabah, Bessie Point, and MonaMona. Most of them had inadequate primary school attainments because the schools in those places were run by churches and the Missionaries. The first thing I did with my classes was to buy books, Little Golden Books, which published a range of wonderful stories on geography, insects, animals, and many other subjects which fascinated those little kids.
We would go out into the schoolyard one afternoon each week to plant a garden; and I would march them down to the Cairns Esplanade for their geography classes.
When I later taught at Cairns State High School, I one day became infuriated when I read in the history text set for that year that “Aborigines (are) primitive (nomads). They did not grow wheat to turn into food…” That book went flying through the window into the quadrangle. I turned to the class, saying “that's the last we read of that!”. I then Instructed them that from thereon, they would write their own history books. They were to go home, and talk to their families about where they had come from, and how they got to where they were at this time. The rest was easy.
Many years later the time spent studying at Uni Q. stood me in good stead, when I had moved to Sydney for medical treatment, with no idea what I could do in life. I attended the Tent Embassy on the historic occasion when the police attempted to pull it down, and remove the many people who gathered
there — First Nations, and non-Indigenous supporters from far and wide.
I met Professor Hal Wootten, first Dean of the UNSW Law School, and he invited me to visit him at the University once I was back in Sydney. Actually, I had wanted to study Medicine. I knew what doctors were, but I had no idea what a lawyer was.
Back in Sydney, at the University of New South Wales, I met Hal and Dr. Fred Hollows. After a brief discussion, I realised that my better course was to study Law. My choice was entirely pragmatic. I had two young children; the Law course would take me a minimum of 3 years, while the Medical course would take me 6 years. As I said to the learned gentlemen at the time, “I have two children, and I need to work to provide for them.” It also made much more sense to me, because even when I was still in junior high school, I had been active in the Aborigines & Torres Strait Islanders’ Advancement League, where I became deeply involved in issues of Justice for our people. As a consequence of those activities, I organised a symbolic burning of the then “Aborigines’ Protection Act”. I was 15.
I was determined to take the minimum time to finish my first Law degree. Doing it in the minimum time was no hardship, after what I had put up with from racist teachers in primary school.
Although there were a few Aboriginal guys from New South Wales, and one from Western Australia, I was the first Indigenous graduate, and the first Alumna of UNSW Law.
I enjoyed digging deep into the way society operates, and more so what justice means in practice — not much, when our peoples were living in poverty, having lost their lands and cultures to murderous colonialists all over this Country.
Prof. Hal Wootten and Lecturers at UNSW Law School, had set up the first Aboriginal Legal Centre in the country, and students were expected to attend to those who came seeking our assistance — for such matters as tenancies, mental illness, police bashings, etc. The Dean and Lecturers had also set up “Police Watches” in Redfern on Saturday nights. It was a heady time to be an Aboriginal Law Student.
As I reflect on the many areas of law that I professionally engaged in, from criminal law, industrial law, land rights legislation, mental health, administrative law, and constitutional law, I realise that deciding to study law was a good choice. I was enabled to become Head of a Government department in NSW, and later Chancellor of the University of New England where I hired a couple of excellent women to help sort out an enormous mess at the University, caused by corrupt men who had almost bankrupted the organisation.
In light of what my teachers had said of me “not having the brains…” it was supreme irony that many years later I became a University Chancellor.
As I accept this wonderful honour, I hope that my legacy is that young First Nations people are inspired by my example, being proud of who they are, and their capabilities, being like anyone else — just as good.
Uncle Ernest Hoosian
Male Elder of the Year
I am deeply honoured and humbled to be presented with the NAIDOC 2021 Male Elder of the Year Award and I would like to accept this award on behalf of my family, friends and colleagues who have worked tirelessly with me for over half a century to gain equal rights and improve the outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in North Queensland.
As the first Aboriginal public servant, I was often contacted by government agencies to organise meetings to discuss the formation of local Indigenous medical and housing services.
In 1973, together with my late wife Maud, I established Yumba-Meta Limited to provide long-term affordable accommodation and services to disadvantaged people, particularly Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. I am currently Chair of Yumba-Meta Limited.
In 1974, I played a significant role in the establishment of Townsville Aboriginal and Islander Health Services (TAIHS) as part of the wider move for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to take control of the delivery of health care services in their communities.
In addition to Yumba-Meta, working to strengthen Indigenous culture, I assisted with establishing the Townsville Aboriginal Cultural Centre; supported Aboriginal inmates through the associated Legal Service for over 30 years; addressed educational disadvantage with the Headstart Kindergarten program; ongoing work with the Seniors Safety Group of the Townsville Safe Communities Project, and fundraising for the local Leukaemia House.
I have been a Justice of Peace for fifty years and a Civil Marriage Celebrant for twenty-seven years, marrying over 500 couples in that time. I am proud of my achievements over many years involving active participation and leadership in many Indigenous services, past and present.
At 88, I hope to continue to make significant contributions to the advancement of human wellbeing in the Indigenous community.
Aunty Christobel Swan
Female Elder of the Year
Sasha Purcell
Scholar of the Year
NAIDOC has honoured me with the award of 2021 Scholar of the Year.
I accept this award as a proud Torres Strait Island gel from Mer island of the Whaleboat family. As a lawyer and human rights advocate, my ancestors would be proud of me as I follow in their footsteps. Thank you to the spirits of the ancestors who watch down on me, my family, my friends, and my community and nourish the warriors inside us all so we may survive and prosper in this challenging world. When the glittering sunlight beams on our homeland's satin white sand hits, I feel our community rising up to the shining sun, beckoning for us all to return.
I was born of salt and of the sea, having come from the deep blue depths of the ocean, having grown proud and powerful, it has made me what I am today. For the future of all Torres Strait Islanders, I am empowered by the call of my community, my region, my people to fight for our future.
Our ancestors' voices are clear and distinct in my mind. It has left an indelible imprint on my soul, and it is tethered to me like a promise. As a woman of my word, I promise to quiet the raging seas of rage and fight for our right to live in accordance with our own culture in our islands, for generations to come. As the landscape has changed for many Torres Strait Islanders, our ancestors, we still survive because of their sacrifice and perseverance. I am here today, in this room, bringing ancestral power into this place, because of what they've had to endure. In the footsteps of our predecessors, we've carried on their traditional ways as Torres Strait Islanders. The challenge now is to escalate and elevate our knowledge of the past and bring it to the forefront for our future.
It is with gratitude that I am empowered by my people that have gone before me. In the name of God, amen.
Jarron Andy
Apprentice of the Year
Yundu Yalada, ngayku burri 'Badibadi' (Kuku Yalanji language) Hello, my name is Jarron Andy. To my mob I'm known as 'Badibadi' in my poppy's people language 'Waanyi' people it means 'Old Man' my skin name given to me by my Nana Cissy Miller. I am a proud a Waanyi, Djiru, Kuku Yalanji & Yidinji man hailing from the Far North Queensland region, living on Mamu Country otherwise known as Innisfail.
I would like to firstly acknowledge and congratulate the other nominees for this category of the National NAIDOC awards, we don't do what we do in community and for community for awards but for the betterment of our mob.
I would like to thank my team that I had the great pleasure of working with thus becoming family at 'Openshop' Channel 75. I would not be here to accept this award if it wasn't for their trust and support they offered me.
I would like to thank my family and friends who became family for believing in me to pursue my dreams, I am forever grateful for you all.
I remember attending my first National NAIDOC awards in Cairns 2017, I remember seeing all my role models, my deadly and staunch brothers and sisters who were doing amazing things in their communities and communities around the country. It lit something within me to aspire to that kind of greatness, and I quietly whispered to myself that one day that'll be me. Fast forward four years and here I am accepting this award. In doing so, I dedicate this award to all our First Nation children no matter where you are— remote, rural, regional, urban or island communities —let this be the physical representation that if you have a dream that you keep dreaming about it, thinking about it, talking about it, meditating about it then put yourself into action to achieving it. If this kid from Innisfail can do it then it is possible for your dreams to come true too, you've always had greatness within you.
Thank you.
Clarence McCarthy-Grogan
Sportsperson of the Year
Samara Fernadez Brown
Youth of the Year
Before I begin with thanks and formalities, I would first like to acknowledge Kaurna people and Elders from Tarndanya (Adelaide) past, present and emerging for their acceptance of me into their community. I have been lucky enough to spend a significant amount of my time on their beautiful country. I would also like to acknowledge the Arrernte people and Elders from Mparntwe (Alice Springs), past, present, and emerging from their hospitality of my family over the past couple of years during court trials. Lasty, I would like to acknowledge my people and Elders, the Warlpiri people for the love, strength, and knowledge they continue to gift me. I am proud and honoured to not only be an Aboriginal woman, but a Warlpiri woman.
I am extremely humbled to be the recipient of the 2021 National NAIDOC Youth of The Year Award. Humbled because over the past couple of years, I have met an abundance of incredible and inspiring mob who are working hard in their communities. Each one of them just as, if not more, deserving of this award.
Receiving awards such as this is always a bittersweet moment. It is sweet in knowing there are people watching and appreciating the work we put into our communities and causes, and bitter in knowing that what fuels our hard work is deep heartbreak and injustices.
Though this appears as an individual accolade there has been a community of support behind me. Notable thanks must be given to my family, my community, the working team, our legal team and of course to everyone who has reached out and given my family and I their love and support. Your kindness and strength have been instrumental in our fight for justice. Unity and love are drivers of change, and in the depths of our despair watching communities unite and share love has been the light at the end of our very dark tunnel.
I would also like to give a special thanks to the kind individual who nominated me for this award, I am pretty certain I know who you are, but I have not yet been given confirmation. Thank you! So often when you are doing the hard work and on the front lines you do not give yourself the grace and credit we should, and this is a little reminder.
Lastly, I must dedicate this award to my cousin, Kumanjayi, who was far too young (19-years-old) when he was taken from us. To all the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who have had their lives stolen from them as a result of “death in custody” and of course to all of their families who suffer their absence every day. 475 is not just a number, it is lives taken, families heartbroken, communities shattered. 1 is too many, 475 is unacceptable. We must stand and fight for change- to create a better life for our people, one where we are safe to live without fear.
If you would like to continue to show your support, please head over to Instagram and follow @Justiceforwalker_ and @dhadjowa_foundation for more information on how to do so.
Love and strength to you all.
Thank you.
Bobbi Lockyer
Artist of the Year
Thank you to my Ancestors, the Ngarluma, Kariyarra, NyulNyul and Yawuru people for paving the way for me.
To receive this award is such an honour and a dream come true. To win the award that has previously been won by the likes of Adam Briggs, Wayne Quillem, and the late Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu is just so special to me and an achievement I am so incredibly proud of.
I grew up as a little blak girl with my head in the clouds always wanting to create and be creative. Every day I am so thankful that I am creating art that makes not only myself happy but other people happy too.
I would like to dedicate this award to my parents. To my beautiful selfless mama who has always been my number one supporter and a second mum to my children. For always encouraging my art throughout my childhood and adulthood. Thank you to my dad who taught me from a young age what having an entrepreneurial spirit is and to never give up.
The support of my friends has been valuable in encouraging me to work hard and be myself. My friends' support means the world to me. I am grateful for the families who trusted me to capture their special family photos, to the people who have invested in my art and the companies who have engaged me to create designs and photography for them.
This award will always be dear to me. It will always be a reminder of the blood, sweat and tears I have put into my art in wanting to create a better life for my boys. Since leaving a violent marriage and becoming a single mum 5 years ago with zero dollars in my bank account, I have worked so hard to be where I am all for my children.
Winning this award will only motivate me to achieve more success in the future, to keep pressing forward and smashing my goals and dreams.
Most importantly thank you to my four beautiful boys who make me the proudest mama ever and are the reason for everything I do.