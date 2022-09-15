Sovereignty, Treaty, Recognition: Voices From Community

In recent years, you might have heard or been party to discussions around ‘voice,’ ‘recognition,’ ‘sovereignty’ or ‘treaty’.

These concepts have become buzzwords in Indigenous Affairs and media coverage, plastered on pamphlets and referenced one hundred times over by politicians or in government consultations.

While we may see and use some of those terms regularly and offhandedly, their meanings have evolved over a long period of time and with the complexities akin to the communities it represents.

If you’ve found yourself lost along the way, you’re not alone.

With a potential referendum on the cards to change the Constitution, it’s important to understand the origin stories of well-known campaigns and the possibilities of what can be achieved.

NITV has spoken to a range of Aboriginal people, including those representing the government, to hear what models for Indigenous recognition are on the table, why they should be supported and pursued, and if and how different models can co-exist.

Teamed with your own lived experience and research, this article presents a foundation of views on Indigenous recognition to help build and form your own opinions.

The 2020 working’s of constitutional change to recognise Aboriginal people is under-pinned by a long list of expert panels, Senate inquiries, constitutional commissions and referendum councils, reports and recommendations made since the 1980’s.

So where to from here?