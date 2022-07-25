Australia's premier Indigenous current affairs program, Living Black provides timely, intelligent and comprehensive coverage of the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians. Watch the latest season on SBS On Demand.Have a story or comment? Contact NITV
Living Black Series
14 seasons available
TV Show - Indigenous News and Current Affairs
Subtitles available in Arabic and Simplified Chinese Script
Prolific journalist Karla Grant sits down with inspiring and influential people from home and overseas, to delve into issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians and bring personal insight to extraordinary stories. #LivingBlack.
Advertisement