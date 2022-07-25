living-black
Australia's premier Indigenous current affairs program, Living Black provides timely, intelligent and comprehensive coverage of the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians. Watch the latest season on SBS On Demand.

Living Black Series

14 seasons available

TV Show - Indigenous News and Current AffairsCCHD

Subtitles available in Arabic and Simplified Chinese Script

Prolific journalist Karla Grant sits down with inspiring and influential people from home and overseas, to delve into issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians and bring personal insight to extraordinary stories. #LivingBlack.
Living Black Articles

Former AFL Player Eddie Betts speaking on the set of 'Living Black'

'Takes me straight back': Eddie Betts reflects on the racism he faced in the AFL

Sport

Professor John Maynard speaking on 'Living Black'

John Maynard says Frontier Wars deserve Canberra memorial

Politics

Professor Tom Calma AO speaking on Living Black

'We will see the changes': Tom Calma looks to the future and a referendum

Health and Wellbeing

Living Black Latest Series

34:48
Living Black S2022 Ep19 - Western Australia's ' Cultural Genocide'

33:29
Living Black S2022 Ep18 - Eddie Betts - Telling It Like It Is

26:32
Living Black S2022 Ep17 - John Maynard - The Accidental Historian

26:34
Living Black S2022 Ep16 - Tom Calma - A Lifetime Of Service

