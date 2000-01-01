Natalie Ahmat

Head of Indigenous News and Current Affairs

Mudburra and Wagadagam

Natalie currently presents NITV News, Australia’s only dedicated Indigenous television news bulletin, and Nula – NITV’s weekly news in-review program – on SBS. She is also a regular contributor to NITV’s flagship current affairs program, The Point and regularly reports for SBS World News. Since 2019, Natalie has hosted SBS and NITV’s Special Coverage and news updates on January 26, reflecting on what the day represents to Indigenous Australians and providing audiences with a deeper understanding of First Nations perspectives and history. Since joining the inaugural NITV News team in 2008, Natalie has travelled around the country reporting on First Nations issues and has anchored the channel’s live coverage of some of the most significant Indigenous events in recent history, including Garma from north east Arnhem Land, the Uluru First Nations Constitutional Convention and the National NAIDOC Awards.