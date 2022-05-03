WIDDERS WRITES: Eels lose game but win hearts in the NT

I had the pleasure of travelling to Darwin last week for the Parramatta Eels' annual Top End game.





In the end, the Eels let themselves down with the result: they didn't play their best in the 80 minutes, and the Cowboys were outstanding.





But for me the Eels did everything right off the field.





It was an incredibly enjoyable experience to see just how much the Eels put back into the community: running coaching clinics, linking up with Clontarf Academy and visiting the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre.





The Eels are a real community club, coming from Western Sydney. They've got a great support base there, but they're loved around the country, and it's great seeing them extend that up to the NT.





There's not a lot of major sporting events they get played up in the territory so that brings something like the down and for the young people up there was was awesome and families loved it. We held a bunch of community events up in Darwin, a great way to connect with the community up there. Source: Supplied: Parramatta Eels We also ran a bunch of community events that for me showcased the incredible profile of rugby league up there, how much it's growing and just how much talent there is in the Territory.





As the NRL and NRLW expand, there's an opportunity for us to look at different pathways and talent pools for recruitment, and for me the NT is an untapped gem. There's so many athletic kids who play sport all year round, with AFL in the summer and rugby league, rugby union and touch through the year.





I saw that on show when the Katherine Tigers went up against the MacKillop Sharks in the Under 16s.





There's some tough players and some young kids that can really play, and we just need to keep encouraging them and open up opportunities for young people in the Territory.

Shout out

A special congratulations to two players who showed their stuff over the weekend; Shaquai Mitchell, older brother of Latrell, played his debut game for the Rabbitohs.





The Bunnies released a touching video of Latrell presenting Shaq with his debut jersey, saying he always aspired to be better than his elder brother, who "set the benchmark".





And from the same team, five-eights Cody Walker has entered the exclusive club of footy, notching up 150 games. Congratulations brother. Cody Walker of the Rabbitohs in action last week against the Manly Sea Eagles at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford. Source: AAP

Knockout fever rises

The Koori Knockout had their delegates meeting over the weekend. It'll be the replacement 50 year anniversary this year (having COVID-missed it in 2021).





We're hoping to get Ben Wellington in for chat on Over the Black Dot this week, to get everyone pumped as we head towards October.





I myself am feeling that good that I want to pull out the boots and play for my beloved Narwan Eels! George Rose is also appearing on the Dot this week, and I know he's keen too.





As it's a special anniversary, I know a bunch of us old players want to get down and have a run, and really celebrate what's been a magnificent achievement for all Aboriginal communities in New South Wales.





Catch Dean Widders on NITV's Rugby League panel show Over The Black Dot, Tuesdays 8.30pm and on SBS on Demand.