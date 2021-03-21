PODCAST: Ballin Out Season 2 Episode 8

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons goes up for a dunk as injured Joel Embiid watches on. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Source: AP
With Joel Embiid getting injured it creates some interesting developments for the rest of the NBA in terms of Standings, Defensive Player Of The Year and also the MVP race.
Published 21 March 2021 at 4:50pm
By Grayson McCarthy-Grogan
Presented by Grayson McCarthy-Grogan
Source: SBS
