Director of Indigenous Content

Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr

Tanya Denning-Orman, a proud Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman from Central and North Queensland, has led National Indigenous Television since it joined SBS in 2012, and became SBS’s first Director of Indigenous Content in 2020. Tanya manages NITV as a channel dedicated to Indigenous voices, overseeing its diverse and innovative multiplatform content. She also plays an instrumental role in the development and delivery of First Nations storytelling across the SBS network. With more than 20 years experience working in media, Tanya has previously held positions as a journalist and producer for ABC and SBS, and a number of different roles at NITV since its inception in 2007. As a champion for strong Indigenous media, she has also held a number of industry Board positions including with Media Diversity Australia, First Nations Media Australia, and currently with the World Indigenous Television Broadcast Network.