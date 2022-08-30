Distressing phone call with 15-year-old in adult prison prompts calls for urgent action

WARNING: This story discusses self-harm





Geraldton woman Priscilla is still distressed after a phone call with a 15-year-old relative a few days ago.





He was in Perth's Casuarina adult prison, after being transferred among a group of 17 children from the Banksia Hill detention center a month ago.





The audio of the call, broadcast on NITV’s The Point program and published below, suggests the teenager was in handcuffs when he was involved in a scuffle with guards inside standalone Unit 18 of the prison.





There is yelling and the phone call ends abruptly.

Now, as the sun rises on this day in her town, 400 kilometres north of the capital, Priscilla has little comfort as she reflects on it.





“He’s paying for his crime…(but) I don’t want him coming home in a box,” she told The Point.





In the past week, families say three young people in the unit have attempted self-harm. Around 10 children remain in a standalone unit inside Casuarina maximum security adult prison in Western Australia. Source: NITV The Point

Waiting by the phone

The group of children were moved from Banksia Hill to Unit 18, a separate wing of the maximum security Casuarina adult prison, after escalating tensions and disruption in the youth facility.





Since the move, a number have been hospitalised after attempting to harm themselves.





Now, most days, Priscilla says she waits by the phone for the family member to call, just to know he is ok.





“I wait for him to ring up constantly. Like he hasn’t rung up today. But he usually rings every day,” she said.

Leanne Michael knows that feeling. She is related to another boy inside, and says the group are scared for their lives.





Her relative has tried to self harm twice since being put in the prison..





“He’d told me that he is getting treated like dogs , they are being locked down,” Ms Michael told NITV.





“‘I asked, how did he get a rope and why wasn’t there anyone around watching these kids.”





She understands the boy has since been returned to Banksia Hill. Amnesty's Maggie Munn has written to the federal and WA government urging action on the "huge breach of human rights". Source: NITV The Point

Lack of response "very disappointing": Amnesty

Maggie Munn, from Amnesty International Australia, said the transfer of kids to the adult facility was a “huge breach of human rights”.





They were disappointed the WA and Federal Governments had not responded to Amnesty’s pleas for action.





“It’s really heartbreaking,” said the Gunggari person from south west Queensland.





“Children don't belong in adult prisons, but they don't belong in any prison.





“These places, they breed trauma, they perpetuate harm, they expose kids to god awful treatment.





“And then people wonder why when these kids come out there, they've had harm done to them and their behaviour hasn't changed.





“It's because there's no capacity for prisons to address what's causing their behaviour.

“There's no capacity for them to rehabilitate or to provide nurturing and care and support that they need.”





There are currently 10 children in unit 18 at Casuarina prison who may return to Banksia Hill “when assessed as suitable to do so”, Western Australia’s Minister for Corrective Services Bill Johnston told The Point in a statement.





“These detainees have the opportunity to receive one-on-one care and support from a dedicated team of experienced psychologists, youth support officers, mental health workers and teachers,” the statement said.





He said there had been a “significant reduction” in incidents at Banksia Hill since the transfer. Megan Krakouer says authorities should be listening, engaging and working with the Aboriginal community for solutions. Source: Supplied

A 'catastrophic' situation

But community advocates and lawyers have slammed the move.





Community advocate Megan Krakouer has been tirelessly speaking with distressed families and says the situation is catastrophic.





She said authorities should be listening, engaging and working with the Aboriginal community for solutions.





“Some of the families, they are begging for answers, and they are not getting told what is happening in terms of a critical incident”,” she said.





Megan was contacted by Priscilla on the weekend after the distressing phone call.

“It makes me sick that we have adults making these decisions about children and give them no real hope and they should be ashamed of themselves.”





“They would not treat their children like that, don’t treat our kids like that.”





Lawyer Dana Levitt is leading a class action on behalf of current and former detainees of Banksia Hill over their treatment.





She says what is happening at Casuarina Prison is even worse.





“If something isn't done about this immediately, there will be a death in unit 18 and they will have blood on their hands.”



