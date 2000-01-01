Uncle Mark Ella AM

Community Relations Manager

Bidjigal and Yuin

As part of this role, Mark is responsible for fostering and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders. Mark is a legend of Australian Rugby Union who earned 25 caps over his four-year career between 1980 and 1984, including ten as captain. Mark was the first Indigenous person to be honoured as Young Australian of the Year in 1982 and was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1983. Since his retirement from rugby union in 1984, Mark has been heavily involved with sports administration, and corporate marketing and in 1996 formed the successful marketing agency The Horton Ella Group. Mark has also served as a board member of a variety of organisations including Stadium Australia, Rio Tinto Indigenous Foundation and The Australian Citizenship Council. Since 1985 Mark has also been writing in newspapers, critiquing rugby across the world.