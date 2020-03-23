Championing young, diverse players and perspectives, NITV and the AFL kick off a new partnership and program, Yokayi Footy. Wednesday's 8.30pmHave a story or comment? Contact NITV
Yokayi Footy Series
2 seasons available
TV Show - Indigenous News and Current Affairs
Yokayi is a war cry for victory! Join Megan Waters and Noongar footy legend Andrew Krakouer as they go through the weekly AFL news and issues in their unique way. Featuring regular segments Whichways and Coulda Shoulda Woulda. Yokayi Footy is a footy show with heart. Also featuring Gilbert McAdam and Daryl White.
