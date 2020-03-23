yokayi-footy
NITV
NITV
facebook
twitter
instagram

Championing young, diverse players and perspectives, NITV and the AFL kick off a new partnership and program, Yokayi Footy. Wednesday's 8.30pm

Have a story or comment? Contact NITV
Yokayi Footy Series

2 seasons available

TV Show - Indigenous News and Current AffairsCCHD

Yokayi is a war cry for victory! Join Megan Waters and Noongar footy legend Andrew Krakouer as they go through the weekly AFL news and issues in their unique way. Featuring regular segments Whichways and Coulda Shoulda Woulda. Yokayi Footy is a footy show with heart. Also featuring Gilbert McAdam and Daryl White.
Watch onOn Demand

Yokayi Footy Articles

Yokayi Footy Megan Waters Tony Armstrong AFL

Megan Waters: 'Being barefoot in the bush is one of my favourite places'

Sport

AFL great, Nicky Winmar takes a knee during Yokayi Footy Show.

AFL great Nicky Winmar takes a knee during Yokayi Footy Show

Sport

Yokayi Footy's The Deadliest

Yokayi Footy's 'The Deadliest': The quality who missed the final 16

Sport

Yokai Footy Latest Series

Now Streaming

Watch free

On Demand
45:09

Yokayi Footy 2022 S2022 Ep27

45:01

Yokayi Footy 2022 S2022 Ep26

44:49

Yokayi Footy 2022 S2022 Ep25

45:07

Yokayi Footy 2022 S2022 Ep24

Now Streaming

Watch free

On Demand
Advertisement