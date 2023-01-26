Al-Ahly still chasing finals berth at FIFA Club World Cup

Catch every match of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup from February 2-12 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Egypt and Africa's most successful club will enter their eighth FIFA Club World Cup following consecutive third place finishes in 2020 and 2021.





Al Ahly have never won or reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, despite having the second-highest number of appearances at the tournament behind first-round opponents Auckland City.



The Red Devils gained an invitation to the tournament in Morocco after finishing runners-up in the CAF Champions League, following a 2-0 loss to Wydad Casablanca in the final.





And their records speak for themselves and make them one of the most decorated clubs in world football, with 42 Egyptian Premier League titles, 37 Egypt Cups and 12 Egyptian Super Cups as well as ten CAF Champions League titles and a record four African Cup Winners' Cups on the international stage.



Led by former Swiss international Marcel Koller from the dugout and Egyptian captain Mohammed El Shenawy on the field, Al-Ahly will present another strong case as contenders when the action kicks off from Morocco.



