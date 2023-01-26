FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Ahly still chasing finals berth at FIFA Club World Cup

Egyptian giants Al-Ahly will go to the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco next month looking to improve on last year's third-place finish, tied for their best ever result.

Al-Ahly players celebrate winning the CAF Super Cup football match between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Morocco's Raja Club Athletic (Raja Casablanca) at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in the Qatari city of Ar-Rayyan on December 22, 2021. Source: AFP / KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Egypt and Africa's most successful club will enter their eighth FIFA Club World Cup following consecutive third place finishes in 2020 and 2021.

Al Ahly have never won or reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, despite having the second-highest number of appearances at the tournament behind first-round opponents Auckland City.
The Red Devils gained an invitation to the tournament in Morocco after finishing runners-up in the CAF Champions League, following a 2-0 loss to Wydad Casablanca in the final.

And their records speak for themselves and make them one of the most decorated clubs in world football, with 42 Egyptian Premier League titles, 37 Egypt Cups and 12 Egyptian Super Cups as well as ten CAF Champions League titles and a record four African Cup Winners' Cups on the international stage.
Led by former Swiss international Marcel Koller from the dugout and Egyptian captain Mohammed El Shenawy on the field, Al-Ahly will present another strong case as contenders when the action kicks off from Morocco.

You can watch Al-Ahly take on Auckland City in the first round of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, live on SBS On Demand from 5:45am AEDT on Thursday,February 2.
2 min read
Published 26 January 2023 at 1:48pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

