Aussies experienced underdogs as they predict 'absolute chaos' for Road Race

The race is being widely previewed as one of the fastest and most explosive editions ever, with a 154km parcours incorporating over 2,000 metres of climbing and a 60km finishing circuit around Glasgow city, the same circuit that caused absolute fireworks in the men's race earlier.





Add in riders not being able to talk with each other and their team cars and it's a daunting task, but one road captain Amanda Spratt and the rest of the team are keen to embrace, with a clear goal and years of experience riding together giving them serious potential to make waves.





"I'm pretty excited, a bit terrified, but mostly excited for the race," Spratt said in a pre-race press conference on Friday (AEST).



"It's just going to be really, really aggressive. The most aggressive worlds we've seen. And I think the final will open up earlier than normal as well.





"I think it's going to be absolute chaos, and we have no race radios. I think it's actually an advantage for us compared to a lot of the other nations, we're all really good at working together. We've all raced together quite a few times now, so I think that's a real benefit for us.





"We all sort of know each other's riding style and how we race, and I know we're gonna have a really solid plan going into the race."





The Australians will also go into the race without much of the public attention afforded to projected winners and medal favourites like Belgium's Lotte Kopecky, which Spratt and director Matt White predicted would work in their favour.





I think that we're definitely the underdogs," Spratt said. "Like, maybe no one's looking at us, but I think on this course, that's also a benefit.



"I mean, Kopecky's the out and out favourite, I think everyone's saying that. So there's so much pressure on her, it's her world championships to lose almost. And I think as Australians we're good when we don't have all eyes on us and we can do our thing. And we're all really quietly confident, I think, in the form that we have."





"We've obviously got some athletes with really good form at the moment," White added.





"I'm not going to lose any sleep with us not being talked about as a favourite, or a medal contender. I think things can happen at championships with talented athletes who ride well and (are) cohesive as a unit. I think we've got a very good unit and I'm really looking forward to working with this group on Sunday."





Grace Brown will line up alongside Spratt after only being a few days removed from her second consecutive silver medal in the Elite Time Trial, giving her added confidence and the desire to go for another result, this time within a team on the road.





"It's definitely given me confidence in my form and where I'm at," Brown said of her time trial ride.



"I was agonisingly close with less than six seconds to the win yesterday, so it's a little bit bittersweet, I think. But it makes us hungry to go again on Sunday and see if we can get another medal as a team.





"It's one of those races that you can't go into having massive expectations because it's going to be chaotic. And our advantage is that we're all really smart racers and I think you need to be able to think on your feet on this course and go with instinct, which is something that basically everyone in our team can do."





There are still questions around who will round out the team alongside Spratt and Brown once the time comes for the road race, with Georgia Baker replacing Ruby Roseman-Gannon due to the latter coming down with COVID-19 just yesterday.





We also don't yet know if the team will have one leader, or if multiple riders will be in the frame to go for the win, and White did not want to give anything away.





"I've spoken to everyone individually," he said.



