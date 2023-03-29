Big stars set up clash of the titans at 2023 Tour of Flanders

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.







The Tour of Flanders is the biggest race on the Belgian calendar and one of the two monuments of the cobbled classics season and it has a field of racers to match.





The men’s race, a 273km battle over cobbles and hills, will be headlined by the battle between Mathieu van der Poel (Alepcin-Deceuninck), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).





The duel between Belgian van Aert and Dutchman van der Poel is worth the price of admission alone with their long-running rivalry across both road cycling and cyclocross bringing out the best of this talented pair.



Van Aert will be desperate to add victory in his nation’s biggest race to his rapidly growing list of race wins while taking one back on his fierce rival. He was in fine form to win the E3 Classic and then Gent-Wevelgem last weekend, surging clear with teammate Christophe Laporte with 50 kilometres to go and extending their lead all the way to the finish, before gifting his teammate the victory.





Van der Poel has two wins already at the Tour of Flanders and is the reigning champion after taking out the 2022 race in a thrilling sprint finish that looked like being a match sprint against Pogacar, but van der Poel waited to launch the sprint until they were caught by the chasing pair of Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and Dylan van Baarle (INEOS Grenadiers).





It meant Pogacar was unable to effectively sprint for the win, with the Slovenian throwing up his hands in frustration as the Dutchman took the victory. Now, the two-time Tour de France winner Pogacar is back looking to make up for his 2022 Flanders disappointment.





The Slovenian is more known for his incredible Grand Tour feats but is no one trick pony as was on full display during last year’s De Ronde as he took Van der Poel all the way to the final kilometres before a strategic error in the final sprint caught him out against the fast-finishing Dutchman.



Pogacar has learnt a great deal in the past 12 months with a strong performance across the cobbles at the Tour de France and definitely ranks among the favourite to win.





The trio have already faced off this season over cobbles at E3 Classic with a classic battle between the trio Van Aert seeing take the honours in that race from the final sprint.





Add in competition from other top-tier riders such as Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo), Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) sets up for a men’s Tour of Flanders you won’t want to miss.





Jayco-Alula star Michael Matthews will lead the Australian charge with the Canberran finishing 11 th in 2022 and achieved a 6 th place finish in 2019.





A solid result on Wednesday at Dwars door Vlaanderen with 20th was a decent hit-out for Matthews in the lead-up here.





Also, keep an eye on fellow Aussie Alex Edmondson who won the Under-23 race in 2015 and will be looking to repeat that form in the senior race.



It’s a similar story for the women with 2022 winner Lotte Kopecky (SD-Worx) up against a powerhouse field that includes two-time winner Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).





Belgian Kopecky outsprinted two-time winner Van Vleuten to victory twelve months ago, so there will be plenty of motivation for both riders coming into this race.





Other riders to watch out for include former world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), sprint star Lorena Wiebes , Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Demi Vollering and Gent-Wevelgem victor Marlen Reusser (all SD-Worx).





SD-Worx appear to hold the strongest hand entering the race, with the team boasting a host of riders who can win from a variety of situations.





Grace Brown (FDJ- Suez) is the best of the Aussie hopes and will be looking to take a step higher on the podium after her 3 rd place in 2021.





Former teammate and fellow Aussie Brodie Chapman (Trek-Segafredo) was an attacking force during last year's race as well but is unfortunately out of the race with a sacral fracture.





SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will keep you glued to the cycling action from the 2023 Tour of Flanders with more than 7 hours of cobbles from Flanders on your screens this Sunday.



How to watch Tour of Flanders 2023 LIVE on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand

Sunday, April 2

Tour of Flanders - Men





5:55pm - 12:45am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand





8pm - 12:00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS VICELAND





Tour of Flanders - Women





11pm - 2am (AEST) LIVE via SBS On Demand



