Tour de France Femmes

Full of praise despite disappointment, van Vleuten to support Vollering at Worlds

The final stage of the Tour de France Femmes was a day of highs and lows for defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar).

Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 8

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) during the Stage 8 individual time trial at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes. Credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

The place to watch the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the 
SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub 
and the 
SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, 

available for download on 
iOS 
and 
Android
.

Van Vleuten came into the Tour de France Femmes fully focused on winning the event for the second year in a row, a goal that still looked possible until the final two stages.

Eventual winner Demi Vollering (SD Worx) launched a killer attack on the Col du Tourmalet on Stage 7 which saw her leapfrog to first on the general classification and gain a two-minute and 28 second advantage over van Vleuten.
The final stage's individual time trial offered one last chance to shake up the final standings, but van Vleuten again struggled to put together the powerful performances she is known for. She finished 14th on the stage and dropped to fourth overall.
"I was in the battle and gave it my all," van Vleuten said.

"I didn’t make any mistakes or think that I was not smart or that I did something wrong. I don’t know what happened, I was obviously not myself. And that’s a bit sad for my last Tour de France. I don’t know what happened."

The 40-year-old two-time world road and time trial champion is retiring at the end of this season, which adds to the emotion of missing this final chance at victory.

But it wasn't a lack of form that impacted her Tour de France Femmes campaign. Van Vleuten admitted she had stomach problems and felt unwell for those final two crucial stages.
WATCH via SBS On Demand

Stage 8 - Daily Highlights - Tour de France Femmes 2023

Stage 8 - Full Replay - Tour de France Femmes 2023

Stage 8 - Bonjour le Tour - Tour de France Femmes 2023

"When I woke up this morning, I already felt off. Yesterday evening I felt like I would be sick this morning. I was not really sick, I didn’t have a temperature that was high, but I said I’d give it a go, you never know," van Vleuten said.

"But I already know from how I was riding yesterday on the Tourmalet, I think people that watch more women’s cycling know it is not the level I normally have.

"Knowing how I felt and that it was hard to recover from that stage in a short time, I was hoping for it and going for it but I knew that it would be hard."
READ MORE

Vollering wins the Tour de France Femmes

Reusser takes final stage of Tour de France Femmes with SD Worx 1-2-3

Aussies reflect on women's cycling evolution after finishing Tour de France Femmes

The Tour was still a success for van Vleuten and Movistar with teammates Liane Lippert and Emma Jorgensen both winning stages.

"It was super nice to share the win of Liane and Emma, two beautiful wins out of eight stages," van Vleuten said.

The Movistar team embraced the soon-to-retire van Vleuten after the final time trial adding to the big emotions of the day.
"I think we achieved a lot of beautiful memories, and it's also what the manager told me, and it will not make any difference after this disappointing Tour de France for me, personally, for the GC.

"But we won two stages, and we achieved a lot together, and that was nice to hear those words of the manager at the finish."

Ever the professional, van Vleuten will now turn her attention to supporting SD Worx rivals Vollering and Lorena Wiebes as they race together for the Netherlands at the Glasgow World Cycling Championships.

"I think Vollering will be the leader, together with our sprinter, and I will be there also, but I am not the leader," Van Vleuten said, switching from her personal disappointment to praise for Vollering's achievements at the Tour.

"I think she already [arrived] this spring at an amazing level. It was sad that I could not really compete with her for the last two days [at the Tour de France] at my normal level because it would have been a bit more interesting."
While the van Vleuten vs Vollering rivalry has been a big talking point of the Tour, van Vleuten has also demonstrated more of a mentoring role to the younger riders as she wraps up an incredible career so far - including 26-year-old Vollering.

"She was super good, the whole team, they did super well," van Vleuten said.

"She is a young rider and it is not easy to have so much pressure on your shoulders. I can also feel the pressure. I'm 40, and I can also feel the pressure, and I'm a bit more used to it.

"She can deal with the pressure, and it's not easy in the Tour de France, there's a lot of tension, so shout out to her that she can handle it already at such a young age. She had an amazing performance."
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
5 min read
Published 31 July 2023 10:54am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
Tags
France

Share this with family and friends

Tour de France picks for you

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

Can Hindley ride back onto the Tour de France podium?

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 6

Aussie wrap: Hindley in solid third as other Aussies buoyed by opening week success

Tour de France

CYCLING-ESP-TDF2023-STAGE3

Cavendish 'bitterly disappointed' as mechanical puts Tour de France record on hold

Tour de France

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE16

Vingegaard demolishes Pogacar and Tour de France field in phenomenal TT showing

Tour de France

Marc Soler consoles Tadej Pogacar after the latter struggled on Stage 17 of the Tour de France

'One of the worst days of my life' – Pogacar collapse gives GC battle telling twist

Tour de France

Caleb Ewan of Lotto-Dstny looks on prior to a stage at the 2023 Tour de France

Lotto-Dstny boss leaves Ewan's camp 'disgusted' after 'distasteful' remarks

Tour de France

GettyImages-1502757720.jpg

Aussie Hindley's bold move takes Tour de France stage win and yellow jersey

Tour de France

(L to R) Jasper Philipsen, winner of Stage 11 of the 2023 Tour de France, then Caleb Ewan

Philipsen and Ewan sprint from same position for vastly different results

Tour de France