Cycling

‘It’s bigger for Pogacar’ – Matt and Macka dissect Paris-Nice heavyweight battle

Discussing the rivalry between Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo–Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), SBS Sport commentators Matthew Keenan and Dave McKenzie weighed in on the debate of who carries the psychological edge ahead of the start of Paris-Nice.

Untitled design (50).png

Tadej Pogacar (L) and Jonas Vingegaard (R). Source: Getty.

WATCH the Paris-Nice LIVE and FREE on SBS and via SBS On Demand from March 6 to 12.

The unfettered rivalry between Vingegaard and Pogacar will continue with the opening stage of the Paris-Nice on Monday morning (AEDT), as the respective winners of the previous two editions of Tour de France are once again expected to battle it out for the top honours in the race’s general classification.
READ MORE

How to watch Paris-Nice LIVE on SBS

Pogačar shifts schedule to Paris-Nice to set up Vingegaard rematch

Danish climber Vingegaard got the better of the two-time defending champion at the Tour last year after Team Jumbo-Visma attacked then-race leader Pogacar in the Alps, which allowed Vingegaard to wrestle back serious time off his rival.

The 26-year-old crucially won stages 11 and 18, eventually finishing 2’43” ahead of the Slovenian in the GC standings as well as taking out the victory in the mountains classification.
SBS Sport’s Matthew Keenan and Dave McKenzie noted that the finish to last year’s Tour could have major implications on how the rivals will approach the upcoming week-long stage race.

“It’s more massive, I believe, for Pogacar,” McKenzie said.

“He sort of had to go with his tale between his legs at the Tour last year.

“Yeah, he said he was happy with second place, but he wants to strike the first blow to Vingegaard rather than the other way around. Vingegaard has got the upper hand based off last year - the Pog needs to show himself here.”
READ MORE

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Paris-Nice, motorsport frenzy headline a massive March of sport on SBS

Keenan asserted that the 2022 Le Tour winner is likely to take out the overall victory in the race, noting the lengthy 32.2km time-trial on stage three as where the battle could potentially be won and lost.

“I think that Jonas is going to win this race overall because of the team time trial,” he said.

“I think he’s going to take enough time there to get his nose in front, and then Pogacar will throw everything at him to try and get that time back.

“But they will come out even in the mental game if Pogacar can win the penultimate stage that has that mountain top finish and is just behind Jonas in the GC. If the only time lost is in the team time-trial, he will settle for that.

“I think that stage is going to be really interesting for the overall battle, and let’s see how those two go head-to-head.
READ MORE

Haig previews an intriguing Paris-Nice route

Haig bouncing back from two years of Tour disappointment with Giro on horizon

The commentators also discussed the possibility of a race winner outside of the Vingegaard and Pogacar battle, with McKenzie noting how the supposed focus of the two riders on each other at last year’s Criterium du Dauphine allowed the likes of Australians Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën Team) and Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) to finish close behind race winner Roglic and Vingegaard in third and fifth, respectively.

“[Let’s see] whether they get so focused on each other that somebody else can sneak under the radar and slide away,” Keenan said.
Watch via SBS On Demand

Stage 1 - Live Stream - Paris-Nice 2023

“We’ve seen it before at Paris-Nice, haven’t we? I think at the Criterium du Dauphine, I know a different race, but same thing – one week stage race,” McKenzie added.

“If you’re right, which I think you are about the team time-trail, Jumbo-Visma certainly have the upper hand. Let’s hope so, because the Pog will just come out firing the following day and the day after that to try and peg back some time.”

Watch all the best 
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
4 min read
Published 4 March 2023 at 1:37pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

02:04

Club World Cup referee announces VAR decision in first for football

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

04:28
Croatia v Morocco (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

02:11

Chris Froome happy with Melbourne to Warrnambool hit out

06:25

Highlights: Real Madrid v Al Hilal - FIFA Club World Cup final

05:35

Downhill Highlights - AusCycling MTB National Championships - Elite Men

Cycling

02:41

Marcin Oleksy wins The FIFA Puskás Award 2022

Football

06:13

Senior Men Highlights - World Cross Country Championships

06:48

Highlights: Al Ahly v Real Madrid - FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Final

FIFA Club World Cup 2022