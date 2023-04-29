Cycling

Spratt into leadership as Longo Borghini ruled out of La Vuelta Femenina

The Italian star has pulled out of the upcoming La Vuelta Femenina due to illness, she announced on social media on Friday (AEST).

7th Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2023 - Women's Elite

LIEGE, BELGIUM - APRIL 23: (L-R) Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx and Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek – Segafredo compete in the breakaway during the 7th Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2023, Women's Elite a 142.8km one day race from Bastogne to Liège / #UCIWWT / on April 23, 2023 in Liège, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images

Watch all the action from the 2023 La Vuelta Femenina from May 1-7, streaming LIVE and FREE via
SBS On Demand.


Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) confirmed her withdrawal only three days out from the Spanish tour, saying she had contracted an "aggressive stomach bug".
READ MORE

How to watch cycling live on SBS

How to watch La Vuelta Femenina LIVE on SBS

The 31-year-old started the 2023 season on a high note, prevailing in the UAE Tour in February before she contracted COVID-19 the following month, missing out on both the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Strade Bianche and spending 10 days in bed.

She bounced back to finish a surprise third in the Tour of Flanders behind solo victor Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) earlier this month, before following up with another podium finish at Liège-Bastogne-Liège last Sunday (AEST) where she finished second behind three-peat Ardennes Classics winner Demi Vollering (SD Worx).
READ MORE

Deignan targets podium for Trek-Segafredo on La Vuelta return

Jayco-AlUla announced two-pronged attack for La Vuelta Femenina

Her absence at the seven-day event now means Trek-Segafredo will be lead by a three-pronged attack, consisting of Briton Lizzie Deignan, Gaia Realini of Italy and Aussie veteran Amanda Spratt.

La Vuelta Femenina has built itself up as the third Grand Tour for women, although it is not officially recognised by UCI as such. The 2023 race will start with a team time trial in Torrevieja on Monday (AEST).

SBS On Demand will provide LIVE Coverage of all seven La Vuelta Femenina stages, starting on Monday, May 1.

La Vuelta Femenina on SBS On Demand


La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 1


Monday, May 1


20:30 - 23:00 (AEST)


LIVE on SBS On Demand



La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 2


Tuesday, May 2


23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)


LIVE on SBS On Demand



La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 3


Wednesday, May 3


23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)


LIVE on SBS On Demand



La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 4


Thursday, May 4


23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)


LIVE on SBS On Demand
La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 5


Friday, May 5


22:00 - 00:30 (AEST)


LIVE on SBS On Demand



La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 6


Saturday, May 6


22:00 - 00:30 (AEST)


LIVE on SBS On Demand



La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 7


Sunday, May 7


20:30 - 23:00 (AEST)


LIVE on SBS On Demand



, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 29 April 2023 10:13am
Updated 11m ago 10:27am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

05:33

Oceania Road Race Highlights

Cycling

09:19

What goes into directing the Flanders Classics

Cycling

Men's Race - Live Stream - Amstel Gold 2023

03:05

Last time ASBK raced at Sydney Motorsport Park

Motorsport

08:33

Men's Race - Winning Moment - Tour of Flanders 2023

Women's Race - Live Stream - Amstel Gold 2023

06:23

Winning Moment: Men's Race - Amstel Gold 2023

Cycling

04:36

Pogačar's stunning Flanders attack! - The Finale with Mark Renshaw

Cycling