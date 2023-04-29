Spratt into leadership as Longo Borghini ruled out of La Vuelta Femenina

Watch all the action from the 2023 La Vuelta Femenina from May 1-7, streaming LIVE and FREE via SBS On Demand.





Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) confirmed her withdrawal only three days out from the Spanish tour, saying she had contracted an "aggressive stomach bug".



The 31-year-old started the 2023 season on a high note, prevailing in the UAE Tour in February before she contracted COVID-19 the following month, missing out on both the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Strade Bianche and spending 10 days in bed.





She bounced back to finish a surprise third in the Tour of Flanders behind solo victor Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) earlier this month, before following up with another podium finish at Liège-Bastogne-Liège last Sunday (AEST) where she finished second behind three-peat Ardennes Classics winner Demi Vollering (SD Worx).



Her absence at the seven-day event now means Trek-Segafredo will be lead by a three-pronged attack, consisting of Briton Lizzie Deignan, Gaia Realini of Italy and Aussie veteran Amanda Spratt.





La Vuelta Femenina has built itself up as the third Grand Tour for women, although it is not officially recognised by UCI as such. The 2023 race will start with a team time trial in Torrevieja on Monday (AEST).





SBS On Demand will provide LIVE Coverage of all seven La Vuelta Femenina stages, starting on Monday, May 1.



La Vuelta Femenina on SBS On Demand





La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 1







Monday, May 1







20:30 - 23:00 (AEST)







LIVE on SBS On Demand









La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 2







Tuesday, May 2







23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)







LIVE on SBS On Demand









La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 3







Wednesday, May 3







23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)







LIVE on SBS On Demand









La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 4







Thursday, May 4







23:30 - 02:00 (AEST)







LIVE on SBS On Demand



La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 5







Friday, May 5







22:00 - 00:30 (AEST)







LIVE on SBS On Demand









La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 6







Saturday, May 6







22:00 - 00:30 (AEST)







LIVE on SBS On Demand









La Vuelta Femenina – Stage 7







Sunday, May 7







20:30 - 23:00 (AEST)







LIVE on SBS On Demand









Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand

