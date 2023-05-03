Giro d'Italia

Aussie Focus

Matthews to lead Team Jayco-AlUla at Giro d'Italia

Michael Matthews will spearhead the Jayco-AlUla squad at the Giro d'Italia, with Eddie Dunbar to lead the team's GC hopes.

107th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2023 - Men's Elite

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 02: Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco-AlUla competes during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2023, Men's Elite a 273.4km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde / #UCIWT / on April 02, 2023 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by Luca Bettini - Pool/Getty Images) Credit: Pool/Getty Images

Watch all the best 
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

Aussie sprinter Michael Matthews will return to the Giro d'Italia for the first time in three years to lead a strong Jayco-AlUla lineup at the 106th edition of the race, alongside Irish climber and new team signing Eddie Dunbar.
READ MORE

How to watch cycling live on SBS

Giro d'Italia headlines massive May of sport on SBS

Matthews will be aiming for all-important stage victories at the Grand Tour, having previously done so on two occasions in 2014 and 2015.

Matthews last started the Giro in 2020, while racing with Team Sunweb, but was forced to withdraw from the pandemic-delayed race after nine stages following a positive COVID-19 test result.

"Three years have already passed since the last time I raced the Giro and so I am very happy to return to a race that has given me a lot of satisfaction in the past, having won stages and worn the pink jersey back in 2014 and 2015," the 32-year-old said.

"The Giro d'Italia is of course a huge race for us and it is always great lining up at such a prestigious event."
Matthews performed strongly in the 2022 season, taking home the green jersey at the Tour de Suisse in June and winning a tense Stage 14 of the Tour de France, but is yet to taste victory this season.

The Aussie's podium finish at the National Championships and green jersey success at the Tour Down Under in January were followed by a COVID-19 positive result on the eve of Milan-San Remo. He returned to racing in time for the Eschborn-Frankfurt on Monday (AEST), finishing in a respectable 14th position.
READ MORE

Giro d'Italia 2023: Stage-by-Stage Guide

The Road to the Giro d'Italia: The contenders

"I am eager to get back to racing," he said.

"I have had a bit of a rollercoaster of a season so far after a crash at the Tour of Flanders and having to recover from that and also being forced to stop for a while due to COVID. Now I am feeling good and like everything is back on track.

"This year's course is very demanding, but there will be some good opportunities for me for stage victories and we have a well-balanced and experienced team. It is really motivating to have a slightly different calendar this year and to return to this great Grand Tour."

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Irishman Dunbar will lead the Australian-based team's general classification ambitions during the demanding three-week race.

Dunbar will go into this year's Giro in solid form following a top-10 finish at the Tour de Romandie in April.

Having joined Jayco-AlUla following a four-year spell at Ineos Grenadiers, the Irishman last raced a Grand Tour when he made his debut at the Giro in 2019.
In addition to the two leaders in Matthews and Dunbar, the Jayco squad will consist of Italian breakaway specialist Alessandro De Marchi, Italian national champion Filippo Zana, and 2017 opening stage winner Lukas Pöstlberger. Michael Hepburn, Callum Scotson, and debutant Campbell Stewart will complete the lineup.

"As always, we are very motivated to head to Italy for the Giro d'Italia," said team directeur sportif David McPartland. "We have had a lot of success at the Giro over the years and we are planning for more again in this year's edition.

"It's a course that has everything, lots of time trial kilometres, both flat & mountainous, then some flat road stages, many intermediate stages that can go either way, long hard mountain top finishes in the Dolomites and a spectacular last stage in Rome to wrap it up.

"We are bringing a rounded squad spearheaded by Matthews who will be supported by experienced riders. The squad is completed by the two young riders in Stewart and Zana and finally by Dunbar who will be at the Giro for the mountain stages and our general classification ambitions."
READ MORE

How to watch the 2023 Giro d’Italia LIVE on SBS

Giro d'Italia 2023: Your questions answered

Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
4 min read
Published 3 May 2023 3:56pm
Updated 3h ago 4:05pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

09:19

What goes into directing the Flanders Classics

Cycling

05:33

Oceania Road Race Highlights

Cycling

Women's Race - Live Stream - Amstel Gold 2023

01:09

Watch Paris-Roubaix this weekend on SBS!

Cycling

06:05

Winning moment: Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift 2023

Cycling

06:23

Winning Moment: Men's Race - Amstel Gold 2023

Cycling

06:18

Winning moment: Paris-Roubaix 2023

Cycling

Round 3, Wodonga - Live Stream - ProMX Championship 2023