SBS unveils cycling team to deliver Giro d'Italia live and free

The Giro d’Italia , the Vuelta a España , and two of the biggest sporting events in the world - the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift - will all be broadcast live and exclusively free on SBS and SBS on Demand . With more than 810 hours of cycling content across 2022, SBS is the number one destination for Australian cycling fans.





Providing expert commentary and trusted analysis across SBS’s cycling coverage are

Matthew Keenan

, who’s known for his encyclopedic knowledge of world cycling, world hour record holder and Australian Time Trial champion

Dr. Bridie O’Donnell,

and

Simon Gerrans

, whose illustrious cycling career includes victories at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Milan – San Remo and stage wins at all three Grand Tours, plus a stint in the leader’s yellow jersey at the Tour de France.

The SBS Cycling commentary team, Matt Keenan, Bridie O'Donnell and Simon Gerrans.

Former Giro d'Italia stage winner and long-standing SBS presenter

David McKenzie

and SBS French Radio’s

Christophe Mallet

will continue to provide highlights and fan engagement with the popular Zwift SBS Cycling podcast. World champion on the track and multiple national champion on the track and road,

Kate Bates

brings a wealth of racing experience and broadcast talent to the team. And rounding out the SBS Cycling presenting team is two-time national road champion and founding member of the first-ever independent international women’s cycling union,

Gracie Elvin

, and internationally renowned sprinter and lead-out specialist

Mark Renshaw

.

Part of the SBS Cycling commentary and presentation team, (L to R) Kate Bates, Dave McKenzie, Gracie Elvin and Christophe Mallet.

SBS Director of Sport,

Ken Shipp

, said: “SBS is incredibly passionate about our commitment to cycling — we’ve been giving Australians a front row seat to the world’s greatest events for more than 30 years, and our goal continues to be to deliver the very best of cycling to Australian audiences. We are excited to have a team of trusted presenters and experts fronting our coverage, bringing a range of perspectives and providing entertaining and comprehensive analysis.”

“The Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta a España are some of the world’s biggest annual sporting events. They’re at the heart of SBS’s sporting line-up and, every year, we provide extensive coverage for millions of fans across Australia. As Australia’s cycling network, we look forward to investing further in the sport to make our coverage even bigger over the years to come.”

The

is ‘

the toughest race in the world’s most beautiful place

' and the 105th edition of the magnificent Italian race will be no exception. Clicking into gear tomorrow until Sunday 29 May, the 2022 Giro d’Italia starts in Hungary, with the picturesque Lake Balaton as the backdrop.

The SBS Cycling commentary and presentation team

Australian stars Richie Porte and Caleb Ewan are set to feature with Porte looking to contest the battle for the overall win, while Ewan will be on the hunt for stages in a race where he has five stage victories already in his career.

All 21 stages of the Giro d'Italia will be live in full on SBS On Demand with television coverage on SBS starting at the crucial time in the stage later each night. There are two linear opportunities to catch the daily one-hour highlights show on SBS at 7.00am and 5.00pm AEST (4.30pm on weekends).

The Zwift Giro d'Italia LIVE social show will also air at 6pm (AEST) nightly from May 6-29 on

,

, and

.

With catch-up replays as well as extended highlights and analysis videos via SBS On Demand and the

throughout the three-week race, SBS is the home for all things Giro d'Italia.

In July, the

and

are coming to SBS for a cycling-packed month encompassing the biggest and best races in the world. All 21 stages of the Tour de France and all eight stages of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will be live and free on SBS and SBS On Demand, with daily highlights and much more.