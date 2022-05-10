Yates not alone in pink pursuit on unpredictable Etna

Yates currently sits second behind Mathieu van der Poel but stands to usurp the Alpecin-Fenix star who admitted he may struggle on the 172-kilometre course from Avola to Etna-Nicolosi.





With only 11 seconds separating the pair, Yates would, in theory, be the first to profit from any van der Poel peril, though White was quick to refute the claim amid a host of possibilities.

“There are lots of alternatives for tomorrow and multiple ways it could pan out,” White told

Cyclingnews

.

“A break could stay away like it did in 2018 with Esteban (Chaves), even though Simon (Yates) got across to him.

“Currently, you could throw a blanket over the top five so if someone wanted to clip off the front and win with bonuses, we would not necessarily be in the jersey.

“It can pan out in a lot of different ways.”

Etna’s unpredictability only heightens the uncertainty surrounding the early GC battle, particularly as its middle portion ramps up to around 14 per cent.

In all, the trek up the volcano spans 22.8 kilometres and, according to White, could also alter how teams approach the second and more crucial third week of the Grand Tour.

“The key thing is if someone has a bad day,” White said. “Because no one wants to give away a minute here and a minute there, but some already have in the first three days alone.

“This race is never won in the first week but what happens now can put people in a position where they have to change their objectives in the last.”

BikeExchange-Jayco's own approach will be one to keep an eye on if Yates is to take the maglia rosa, particularly after the 29-year-old surprised the field with an impressive time trial victory in Stage 2.

Nevertheless, the Briton was quick to quieten expectations after the race – one that left both Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) frustrated at the finish line.

“Let’s stay calm guys, let’s not read too much into this,” Yates said. “Little bit of a surprise, but we’ll take it as it comes. I’m not complaining.”

Watch Stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia LIVE tonight from 8:15pm (AEST) via SBS On Demand, with the SBS coverage starting from 11:00pm (AEST). WA viewers can tune in from 9.00pm (AWST) on SBS VICELAND.

Stage 4 Commentary team:

Matt Keenan

Dave McKenzie

Mark Renshaw

World feed commentators Ned Boulting and Matt Stephens will kick things off at 8:15pm, before Keenan, McKenzie and Renshaw take the reins at 9:45pm.