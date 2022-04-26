Dover opens up on playing injuries that helped kick-start refereeing journey

A proud Yugambeh woman, Dover made history last year when she made her officiating debut during the NBL's Indigenous Round, becoming the first Indigenous female referee and the NBL's only female referee throughout the rest of the season.





Dover set her sights on officiating at the highest level, flying to New York this year for a chance to join the WNBA's referee program after adjudicating games in front of scouts at a camp in Chicago two years prior.

After going through a thorough interview and selection process, she now has to work her way up through the development leagues before she can reach the pinnacle of her career and officiate WNBA games in what will be a dream come true.

Dover didn't always want to be a referee, but picked up the whistle as a way to make some easy money while growing up on the Gold Coast with a love of playing basketball and aspirations of becoming a professional in her early years.

At 16, she quit refereeing entirely to focus on those playing aspirations - but she told SBS Courtside 1v1 host Megan Hustwaite frequent injuries hampered her chances for success on the court and forced her to make the decision to start officiating again, which ended up in her rediscovering her love of the game.

"I grew up around basketball as a little girl with my family heavily involved in Gold Coast basketball, so we were at the stadiums a lot," Dover said.

"I did a bit of reffing when I was 12 or 13 but stopped due to injury from playing. I tried to make a WNBL career, but that didn't go too well, I never quite got there.

"In my last game of State League I dislocated my shoulder I think about 2 or 3 minutes in, and just refereed during my rehab process at the beginning.

"But about 2 or 3 months later I went to a tournament and realised I had found that love for basketball again. I really enjoyed it and was reffing State League the next season.

"I was able to have that passion for basketball at the back end of playing when I was a benchwarmer and had gotten a bit over it and clearly wasn't up to the standard to keep progressing, which didn't really sit well with me."

While some might think the transition from player to referee would be an easy process for someone already having a thorough knowledge of the game, Dover revealed there was much to learn once she moved over to officiating.

"I thought as a player I had the rules pretty down pat when I started the year after my injury, and I didn't know a whole lot at all."

"I think what got me through that year was not my playing experience at the State League level, but being involved in trainings and being at games on the sideline and the bench in the women's game."

"I think knowing if I was a player on the court what I would want called while I was learning the rules and getting up to speed that way too."

In the full interview with Megan Hustwaite, Dover reflects on her journey to America and the WNBA selection process, what it takes to be a referee at the highest level, and how her role models like Opals coach Sandy Brondello helped her stay focused and realise her dream.

