SBS Cycling Podcast

Fabio Jakobsen is back! - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling Podcast

Fabio Jakobsen

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 August 2021 at 6:42pm
Tags
Christophe & Macka debrief stage 4 of the Vuelta 2021 with a spectacular win by Fabio Jakobsen, and also have some breaking news from Sarah Gigante
Published 18 August 2021 at 6:42pm
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Paris - Roubaix

Welcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Battle Royale on the streets of Flanders

Classics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Primoz Roglic wins Paris Nice

Slovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling Central

Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Esports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast