SBS Cycling Podcast

Giro 2022: Ep 19- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast – The Showdown starts here for Jai

SBS Cycling Podcast

Jai HIndley and Richard Carapaz

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 May 2022 at 7:07pm
By Christophe Mallet
Tags

Gracie, Christophe and Macka review a breakaway stage that should have been a sprinters stage and here we are, showdown is on for Jai Hindley

Published 27 May 2022 at 7:07pm
By Christophe Mallet
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Jai Hindley on the attack

Giro 2022: Ep 18- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast – What does Jai Hindley need to do to win this Giro?

Jason Bakker And Cadel Evans

Giro 2022: Ep 17- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast – Jason Bakker and the World of Cycling managers

Jai Hindley.jpg

Giro 2022: Ep 16- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast – Jai's most important week starts here

Simon Yates wins a second stage at the Giro 2022

Giro 2022: Ep 15- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast – Yates does it gain