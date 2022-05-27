Giro 2022: Ep 19- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast – The Showdown starts here for Jai

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Giro 2022: Ep 19- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast – The Showdown starts here for JaiPlay40:19EnglishSBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (46.15 MB)Published 27 May 2022 at 7:07pmBy Christophe MalletTags Gracie, Christophe and Macka review a breakaway stage that should have been a sprinters stage and here we are, showdown is on for Jai HindleyPublished 27 May 2022 at 7:07pmBy Christophe MalletTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesGiro 2022: Ep 18- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast – What does Jai Hindley need to do to win this Giro?Giro 2022: Ep 17- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast – Jason Bakker and the World of Cycling managersGiro 2022: Ep 16- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast – Jai's most important week starts here Giro 2022: Ep 15- Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast – Yates does it gain