It's game on for the time trial - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Time Trial

Published 19 September 2020 at 4:20pm
By SBS Cycling Central
Stage 20 of the 2020 Tour de France is on the way tonight, as Christophe Mallet and David McKenzie preview all you need to know before you settle in for the afternoon, with special guest Matt Goss.
