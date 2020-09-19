It's game on for the time trial - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

SBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen It's game on for the time trial - Zwift Cycling Central PodcastPlay32:43EnglishSBS Cycling PodcastOther ways to listen Source: Getty IMagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (37.45 MB)Published 19 September 2020 at 4:20pmBy SBS Cycling CentralTags Stage 20 of the 2020 Tour de France is on the way tonight, as Christophe Mallet and David McKenzie preview all you need to know before you settle in for the afternoon, with special guest Matt Goss.Published 19 September 2020 at 4:20pmBy SBS Cycling CentralTagsWatch the podcast LIVE!AdvertisementSHARELatest podcast episodesWelcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastClassics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling PodcastSlovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling CentralEsports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast