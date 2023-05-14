Nine days in for the Giro 2023, with pressure comes diamonds …

SBS cycling podcast with Mark Renshaw.png

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Christophe & Macca welcome Mark Renshaw in the podcast chairs this week, for a review of the racing so far in the Giro 2023

Share

Most popular

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 8

Roglič shakes up Giro GC ahead of stage 9 ITT

Giro d'Italia

CYCLING GIRO D'ITALIA 2023 STAGE EIGHT

Healy outclasses entire Giro field with long-range attack

Cycling

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 4

Long-term deal secures future for Vine at UAE Team Emirates

Cycling

Jai Hindley battles Richard Carapaz in the sprint

How to watch the 2023 Giro d’Italia LIVE on SBS

Giro d'Italia

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 7

Bais climbs to unexpected Giro win after 200km-plus breakaway

Cycling

02:55

Stage 7 - Winning Moment - Giro d'Italia 2023

Giro d'Italia

02:59

Stage 8 - Winning Moment - Giro d'Italia 2023

Giro d'Italia

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 6

Clarke's Giro 'dream' falls agonisingly short with late catch

Giro d'Italia

Latest podcast episodes

Remco Evenepoel at the Giro 2023 team presentation

Let the Giro begin – SBS Cycling Podcast

Tadej Podgacar

Pogacar & Vollering : Hat-trick in the Ardennes

Richie Porte

Richie Porte: 'I was ready to step away on my own terms' – SBS Cycling podcast

Emily Watts - Team BridgeLane

Emily Watts – From creating a Podcast to racing in Europe in the next few months - Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast