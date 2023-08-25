Tapas time with the Vuelta a España 2023 #SBSCycling Podcast

Team Jumbo-Visma Slovenian riders Primoz Roglic (L) and Jan Tratnik take a selfie photo during the official teams presentation of the 78th edition of 'La Vuelta' cycling tour of Spain, in Barcelona on August 24, 2023.

Christophe and Macka catch up as the Vuelta 2023 is about to start, and discuss the roster and how incredible this year's edition can be.

