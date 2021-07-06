Tour de France week 2 starts now! - Zwift Cycling Central podcast

SBS Cycling Podcast

Week 2 of the TDF starts here on SBS

Published 6 July 2021 at 10:35am
By SBS Cycling Central
Christophe & Macka preview week 2 of the Tour de France 2021, starting with a sprinter's delight tonight.
