Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - the Vuelta a España Week 1, and Shane Perkins in his own words
Published 25 August 2017 at 3:32pm
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
Tags
The Zwift SBS Cycling podcast crew this week reviews Week 1 of the 2017 Vuelta a España, we update the transfer market, and we have a chat with Shane Perkins on his reasons to choose Russia as his next jersey to the Olympics.
Published 25 August 2017 at 3:32pm
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
Tags
SHARE