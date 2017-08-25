SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - the Vuelta a España Week 1, and Shane Perkins in his own words

Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - the Vuelta a España Week 1, and Shane Perkins in his own words

Published 25 August 2017 at 3:32pm
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
The Zwift SBS Cycling podcast crew this week reviews Week 1 of the 2017 Vuelta a España, we update the transfer market, and we have a chat with Shane Perkins on his reasons to choose Russia as his next jersey to the Olympics.
