Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - the Vuelta Week 3, controversy at the worlds, and exclu chat with Haig

Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast - the Vuelta Week 3, controversy at the worlds, and exclu chat with Haig

Published 6 September 2017 at 12:04pm
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
The Zwift SBS Cycling podcast crew this week reviews Week 3 of the 2017 Vuelta a España, we discuss and argue the controversy around the team selections for the World Championships and we have an exclusive chat with jack Haig all the way from Spain.
