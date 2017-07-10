Zwift Tour de France Podcast - Ep 11 - Rest day special - Exclusive interview with Thomas Voeckler
Zwift Tour de France Podcast - Ep 11 - Rest day special - Exclusive interview with Thomas Voeckler
Published 10 July 2017 at 7:48pm
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
In this rest day special, Christophe Mallet has an exclusive chat (yes in English) with Thomas Voeckler on his last tour de France. We also debrief the stage coming up tonight from Perigueux to Bergerac.
