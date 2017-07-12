SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift Tour de France Podcast - Ep 13 - Give me 5 Marcel, and we talk Nutrition with Bora

SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift Tour de France Podcast - Ep 13 - Give me 5 Marcel, and we talk Nutrition with Bora

Zwift Tour de France Podcast - Ep 13 - Give me 5 Marcel, and we talk Nutrition with Bora

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 July 2017 at 10:48am
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
Tags
Christophe Mallet and Dave McKenzie Analyse Stage 11, where Kittel makes it five so far.. We also talk nutrition with the doctor from Bora .. and he has a few tips for you..
Published 12 July 2017 at 10:48am
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Paris - Roubaix

Welcome to the Hell of the north ... Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Battle Royale on the streets of Flanders

Classics, Classics, Classics in the Zwift SBS Cycling Podcast

Primoz Roglic wins Paris Nice

Slovenia reign supreme - Zwift Cycling Central

Zwift Cycling Central Podcast

Esports World Championships preview, Elizabeth Taylor chat - Zwift Cycling Central Podcast