Zwift Tour de France Podcast - Ep 13 - Give me 5 Marcel, and we talk Nutrition with Bora
Published 12 July 2017 at 10:48am
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
Tags
Christophe Mallet and Dave McKenzie Analyse Stage 11, where Kittel makes it five so far.. We also talk nutrition with the doctor from Bora .. and he has a few tips for you..
