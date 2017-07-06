Zwift Tour De France Podcast - Ep 7 - Do you think cycling news has changed? You bet it has!

SBS Cycling Podcast

Published 6 July 2017 at 10:48am
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
Tags
In this episode of the Zwift Tour de France Podcast, Christophe Mallet and Rob Arnold analyses stage 6, and also talk to Rupert Guinness to see what changed in the world of cycling reporting, a lot? You bet!
