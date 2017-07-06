Zwift Tour De France Podcast - Ep 7 - Do you think cycling news has changed? You bet it has!
Zwift Tour De France Podcast - Ep 7 - Do you think cycling news has changed? You bet it has!
In this episode of the Zwift Tour de France Podcast, Christophe Mallet and Rob Arnold analyses stage 6, and also talk to Rupert Guinness to see what changed in the world of cycling reporting, a lot? You bet!
