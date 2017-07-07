SBS Cycling Podcast

Zwift Tour De France Podcast - Ep 8 - Wondering how long it takes for the images to end up in Aus?

Published 7 July 2017 at 10:48am
By Cycling Central
Presented By Christophe Mallet
Christophe Mallet and Dave McKenzie Analyse stage 7 in Nuits-Saint Georges.. and ever wondered how long it takes for the TV pictures to make it to your lounge in Australia .. we have the answer in this podcast.
