Watch

48-hour 'Chrono Stage' highlights Dakar 2024 course

Published 5 June 2023, 5:54 am
Take a look at the 2024 Dakar Rally course announcement, including a 600km stage across the Empty Quarter that will be run over two days.
Tags
Dakar Rally
Share

Most popular

Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard

Roglic ruled out as Jumbo-Visma announce Tour de France squad

Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard (R) of Jumbo-Visma during Stage 8 of the 2022 Criterium du Dauphine

Everything you need to know about 2023 Criterium du Dauphine

Criterium du Dauphine

Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine 2023.

Alaphilippe times sprint to perfection to claim Dauphine Stage 2

Cycling

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-FRA-DAUPHINE-STAGE1

Laporte chases down Herregodts to claim Dauphine opening stage

Cycling

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates

'I disobeyed the doctor's orders' – Pogacar still recovering ahead of Tour de France

Tour de France

20210606CDD0051-A.S.O. Fabien Boukla.jpg

Criterium du Dauphine finale headlines big weekend of sport on SBS

SBS Sport

2015 Netball World Cup winner's Australia

SBS to broadcast the 2023 Netball World Cup

Netball

(L-R) Ben O'Connor of AG2R Citroen, Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma, and Bora-Hansgrohe's Jai Hindley

O'Connor, Hindley among contenders for 2023 Criterium du Dauphine title

Criterium du Dauphine