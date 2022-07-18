Watch

"As a sprinter, it's been frustrating" - Ewan

Published 17 July 2022, 10:00 pm

Having managed to scrape through Stage 14 last night with the help of his Lotto Soudal teammates, Caleb Ewan has expressed frustration about the lack of pure sprint stages to date on the Tour.

Tour de France
Cycling
