Aussies Spratt & Hanson buzzing ahead of Tour de France Femmes

Published 21 July 2023, 7:15 pm

Australians Amanda Spratt and Lauretta Hanson will both line up for Lidl-Trek at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes excited for 8 hard stages of racing, Spratt returning after leaving the race early last year and Hanson making her debut in cycling's biggest race.