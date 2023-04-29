Watch

Grafton to Inverell 2023 Highlights

Published 29 April 2023, 11:40 am
Zac Marriage and Mia Hayden (both of Team Bridgelane) took out the wins in the 2023 Grafton to Inverell.
Tags
Cycling
Share

Most popular

Untitled design (57).png

Team BridgeLane dominate challenging 2023 Grafton to Inverell route

Cycling

59th Eschborn-Frankfurt 2022

How to watch Eschborn-Frankfurt LIVE on SBS

Cycling

(L to R) Jack Haig, Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic in the lead-up to the 2023 Giro d'Italia

The Road to the Giro d'Italia: The contenders

Cycling

Jai Hindley battles Richard Carapaz in the sprint

How to watch the 2023 Giro d’Italia LIVE on SBS

Giro d'Italia

7th Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2023 - Women's Elite

Spratt into leadership as Longo Borghini ruled out of La Vuelta Femenina

Cycling

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia 2023: Stage-by-Stage Guide

Giro d'Italia

11th Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields 2022 - Women's Elite

How to watch cycling live on SBS

Cycling

01:06

Watch La Vuelta Femenina 2023 on SBS