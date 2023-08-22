Watch

Hull challenges for Gold in Women's 1500m Final

Published 22 August 2023, 9:40 pm
Australia's Jessica Hull repeated her 7th place finish in Oregon last year, with a 7th place finish in the Women's 1500m Final, won by Kenya's Faith Kipyegon for the third time in a row.
World Athletics Championships
Athletics
